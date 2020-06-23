Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dogs Trapped in Hot Cars  The Sacramento SPCA is Helping Keep Pets Safe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 08:35am EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- As the Sacramento region heads into an extremely hot week, one local animal welfare organization is taking action to help animals left in hot cars. The Sacramento SPCA is providing thermometers to all animal control officers in Sacramento County.

Sacramento SPCA is providing thermometers to local animal control officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jun 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- As the Sacramento region heads into an extremely hot week, one local animal welfare organization is taking action to help animals left in hot cars. The Sacramento SPCA is providing thermometers to all animal control officers in Sacramento County in an effort to prevent animals from suffering and dying in hot cars and to hold those who caused this suffering accountable.

Each year police and animals control officers in our community respond to hundreds of calls about animals - most often dogs - left in hot cars. These are reported by Good Samaritans who hear the animals crying for help or, in the worst cases, notice an animal that has passed out or stopped breathing. California law now allows these Good Samaritans to break into the vehicle under certain circumstances.

"We need the community to know that there are consequences to leaving an animal in a car - no matter the reason," said Kenn Altine, CEO of the Sacramento SPCA. "The consequences for the animal are horrific," he said, "but too often the person is not held accountable."

Altine said the thermometers, which are certified tested and calibrated, will allow the animal control officers to accurately capture the ambient air temperature in the vehicle as part of their evidence collection.

"By having a reliable and accurate recording of the temperature using a certified thermometer, we can better hold the people accountable for their actions," said Sacramento County DDA Hilary Bagley-Franzoia. The Sacramento County District Attorney handles cases of animals left in cars.

They've already had several cases this year, including an animal who was left in a car where the temperature reached 130 degrees, causing the animal to have seizures, neuropathy and to bleed through its skin and paws. Forty-five minutes after the animal was freed from the car, its internal temperature was still 108 degrees (normal body temperature for dogs and cats is 101 to 102.5 degrees).

About the Sacramento SPCA:

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 128 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life.

Learn more:
* https://www.sspca.org
* https://www.facebook.com/SacSPCA/
* https://www.instagram.com/sacramento_spca/
* https://www.twitter.com/SacramentoSPCA

MEDIA CONTACT: Dawn Foster, Sacramento SPCA Marketing & Communications Director dfoster@sspca.org or (916) 802-0915

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0623s2p-sspca-hot-dog-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: The Sacramento SPCA is providing thermometers to all animal control officers in Sacramento County.

News Source: Sacramento SPCA

Related link: https://www.sspca.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/dogs-trapped-in-hot-cars-the-sacramento-spca-is-helping-keep-pets-safe/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:52aGOVERNMENT OF FRENCH REPUBLIC PRIME MINISTER : For an ambitious and swift European recovery plan
PU
08:47aWall Street set to rise on trade deal relief; business activity data eyed
RE
08:42aEuro rises on positive data, U.S. says China trade deal still on track
RE
08:36aOil rises after Trump assurance on China trade deal
RE
08:35aDogs Trapped in Hot Cars  The Sacramento SPCA is Helping Keep Pets Safe
SE
08:29aRebounding data pumps stocks and oil higher
RE
08:24aSouth Africa receives unsolicited proposals for new national airline
RE
08:20aCyber Intelligence Tradecraft Subscription Model from Treadstone 71 Announced
SE
08:15aS.Africa's 2020 maize crop expected to increase by 38% -survey
RE
08:14aCanadian banking regulator keeps capital buffer for big banks at 1%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2COFFEE : LUCKIN COFFEE PICKS HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ADVICE: sources
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus
4BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
5RWE AG : RWE AG(NEU) : RBC remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group