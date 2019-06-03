Log in
Doha Bank : 1,000 Debit and Credit Cardholders take Home 20 Million Qmiles

06/03/2019 | 07:24am EDT

Customers received chances to enter raffle draws with their eligible local and international transactions

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has announced the winners of its Qmiles campaign draws with a total prize of 20 million popular reward miles offered by Qatar Airways. Each of 1,000 lucky debit and credit card users won 20,000 Qmiles at the draws held on 16 May in the presence of Doha Bank's senior management.

The three-month promotion, which ran from 1 February until 30 April 2019, was aimed at promoting card transactions among Doha Bank cardholders. The campaign saw a large number of customers entering the raffle draws with their eligible local and international credit or debit card transactions.

Mr. Braik Ali H S Al- Marri, Acting Chief Retail Banking Officer Doha Bank, said: 'Enabling our customers to enjoy rewarding banking experiences with value-added benefits has always been our priority at Doha Bank. We are delighted that our Qmiles campaign has concluded with tremendous success resulting from the enthusiastic participation of our debit and credit cardholders. This incredible outcome signifies that our card products lived up to their expectations by offering them seamless, fast and secure shopping experiences.'

As part of the campaign, Doha Bank card users received an entry to the raffle draws against their every spend of QAR 500, while the same amount spent on air tickets and at hotel and travel merchants or internationally, offered them five chances. Similarly, every QAR 500 spent at Qatar Airways' website also fetched five chances to enter the draw. In addition, new customers who transferred their salary to Doha Bank and applied for a credit card automatically earned two chances to the draw.

Furthermore, as part of the Qmiles campaign, Doha Bank's cardholders were encouraged to take advantage of six-month equal monthly installment (EMI) plans with zero interest and no processing fee for their travel-related spends worth QAR 3,000 or more.

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:23:05 UTC
