Doha Bank : Achieves ISO 27001 for Entire Banking Operations in the State of Qatar

The certification of the bank's Information Security Management System follows a rigorous independent audit of information asset management processes

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has been awarded the coveted ISO 27001 certification, for its entire banking operations in The State of Qatar, in recognition of its compliance with the highest standards in developing and implementing an Information Security Management System (ISMS) to protect customers' data and maintain the security of stakeholders' information assets. Doha Bank is the First Bank in Qatar to achieve this milestone.

The certification followed rigorous preparations and an independent audit of the information security management system, risk management policies, physical security controls, IT infrastructure and processes at Doha Bank.

The ISO 27001 standard will enable the bank to effectively manage the security of information assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Seetharaman, Group CEO, Doha Bank, said: 'We are delighted to have received the ISO 27001 accreditation and we believe that it is a testament to our commitment towards information security and data protection. At Doha bank, we attach great importance to following the best standards in maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of information assets and our focus has always been on continual improvement of people, processes and technologies to ensure the robustness and resilience of our information management infrastructure in the face of changing consumer needs and the evolving security risk landscape. The certification is a key milestone in our journey as it will enable us to reassure our customers and stakeholders that we adhere to requirements and principles of the most comprehensive Information Security Management System to safeguard their data.'

On completing the comprehensive audit, the Certification body commended the strong commitment and involvement of Doha Bank's top management in implementing and maintaining information security management systems. The organization also recognized the bank's unrelenting security focus through-out the scope of ISMS, as demonstrated in the active involvement of employees at all levels, the excellent inter-departmental coordination, the efficient and coherent structure of the system and documentation and the tireless efforts towards continual improvement.

Doha Bank is the first financial institution to have achieved the ISO27001 Certification for its entire banking operations in The State of Qatar.