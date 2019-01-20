Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Doha Bank : Achieves ISO 27001 for Entire Banking Operations in the State of Qatar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 04:59am EST

The certification of the bank's Information Security Management System follows a rigorous independent audit of information asset management processes

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has been awarded the coveted ISO 27001 certification, for its entire banking operations in The State of Qatar, in recognition of its compliance with the highest standards in developing and implementing an Information Security Management System (ISMS) to protect customers' data and maintain the security of stakeholders' information assets. Doha Bank is the First Bank in Qatar to achieve this milestone.

The certification followed rigorous preparations and an independent audit of the information security management system, risk management policies, physical security controls, IT infrastructure and processes at Doha Bank.

The ISO 27001 standard will enable the bank to effectively manage the security of information assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Seetharaman, Group CEO, Doha Bank, said: 'We are delighted to have received the ISO 27001 accreditation and we believe that it is a testament to our commitment towards information security and data protection. At Doha bank, we attach great importance to following the best standards in maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of information assets and our focus has always been on continual improvement of people, processes and technologies to ensure the robustness and resilience of our information management infrastructure in the face of changing consumer needs and the evolving security risk landscape. The certification is a key milestone in our journey as it will enable us to reassure our customers and stakeholders that we adhere to requirements and principles of the most comprehensive Information Security Management System to safeguard their data.'

On completing the comprehensive audit, the Certification body commended the strong commitment and involvement of Doha Bank's top management in implementing and maintaining information security management systems. The organization also recognized the bank's unrelenting security focus through-out the scope of ISMS, as demonstrated in the active involvement of employees at all levels, the excellent inter-departmental coordination, the efficient and coherent structure of the system and documentation and the tireless efforts towards continual improvement.

Doha Bank is the first financial institution to have achieved the ISO27001 Certification for its entire banking operations in The State of Qatar.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 20 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2019 09:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:55aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : India's SBI says lenders awaiting SEBI decision on Etihad offer for Jet Airways - paper
RE
05:53aEGYPTIAN STARCH & GLUCOSE : okays amending its articles of association
AQ
05:23aPresident Clinton Provides a Powerful Message to Attendees of the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit
BU
05:19aFACEBOOK : and the Technical University of Munich Announce New Independent TUM Institute for Ethics in Artificial Intelligence
PU
04:59aDOHA BANK : Achieves ISO 27001 for Entire Banking Operations in the State of Qatar
PU
04:59aMANCHESTER UNITED : How Sir Matt led us to greatness
PU
04:55aALIBABA : What Jack Ma's Africa visit means
AQ
04:39aAIRASIA BERHAD : offers bountiful deals this Chinese New Year
PU
04:33aUPDATE4 : France presses Japan to accept Renault-Nissan merger
AQ
04:29aMANCHESTER UNITED : Salah fires Liverpool seven points clear
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : PARIS INFORMS TOKYO IT WANTS RENAULT AND NISSAN TO INTEGRATE: Nikkei
2RENAULT : UPDATE1: France presses Japan to accept Renault-Nissan merger
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : Toyota, Panasonic to set up EV battery JV in 2020
4ALPHABET : EU tax on big digital companies could be struck by March - French minister
5COFINA : COFINA : Puerto Rico's $18 Billion Bond Restructuring Nears Completion

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.