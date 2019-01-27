Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Doha Bank : Achieves Net Profit of QR. 830 Million for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2019 | 11:44am EST

Doha Bank Achieves Net Profit of QR. 830 Million for 2018

His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Bin Mohammad Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Doha Bank, announced that the Board of Directors (BOD) in its meeting held on 27th of January, 2019 has approved the draft of the Bank's audited financial statements for the year ended 2018. His Excellency added that the net profit of the Bank for the year 2018 is QR 830 million as compared with QR 1,110 million in the year 2017 after taking significant loan loss provision. At the same meeting, the BOD has decided to present a recommendation to the General Assembly to approve the distribution of cash dividends of QR (1) one per share to the shareholders.

Following are the board resolutions:

  • Approved the draft of the audited financial statements of the year 2018.
  • To submit a recommendation to the Ordinary General Assembly to distribute cash dividends to the shareholders for QR (1) one per share.
  • To call the Ordinary and Extra Ordinary General Assembly of the Shareholders for a meeting on the 6th of March 2019, and in the event the quorum is not met, a second meeting will be held on the 13th of March 2019.
  • Approved the Agenda of the Ordinary and Extra Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of the shareholders.

His Excellency also stated that the interest income significantly grew by 8% as compared to last year to reach QR 3.9 billion. The net operating income stood at QR 2.6 billion. Total assets amounted to QAR 96.1 billion as at 31 December 2018. Net loans and advances reached QAR 59.8 billion as at 31 December 2018. The investment portfolio amounted to QR 20.6 billion, registering an increase of 17.4%. Customer deposits stood at QR 55.5 billion as at 31 December 2018.

He also declared that the total shareholder's equity by end of 2018 reached to QR. 12.7 billion while the earnings per share was QR 1.97 and the return on average shareholders' equity was 9% and the return on average assets was 0.88%.

H.E. Sheikh Fahad added that the audited financial statements, declared net profit, proposed cash dividends percentage are subject to the approval of the concerned regulatory authorities and the General Assembly of the Shareholders. He also said that the Board of Directors and the Executive Management will work together to achieve the objectives that are outlined in the Bank's strategy for the coming five years.

Fahad Bin Mohammed Bin Jabor Al Thani,
Chairman

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 27 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2019 16:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:54pCAIRO AMMAN BANK PSC : Two Jordanian Formative Artists at Cairo Amman Bank Gallery
PU
12:50pGK SOFTWARE : ends 2018 with record turnover - major investments in the product portfolio
EQ
12:43pSTARBUCKS : Democrats uneasy about potential Howard Schultz bid
AQ
12:25pWESTERN PACIFIC TRUST : WHO urges countries to prepare for pandemic
AQ
12:24pINTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICE : Razon, Ayala to partner for Wawa Dam project
AQ
12:24pAYALA : Mitsubishi staying put in Ayala
AQ
12:23pDENTSU : Advertising is at the leading edge of change as the world transitions to a digital economy
AQ
12:00pVIVENDI : Universal Music Sale Puts Resurgent Industry on the Market
DJ
11:44aDOHA BANK : Achieves Net Profit of QR. 830 Million for 2018
PU
11:41aIRAN KHODRO D : SAIPA reveals who will help to pay debts of component makers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E.ON : E.ON SE: Handelsblatt honors E.ON Innovation ectogrid as Top 3 Technology
2VALE : VALE : Brazil judge freezes $1.3 billion in Vale assets for dam burst damages
3ENI : Abu Dhabi's Adnoc Inks $5.8 Billion in Refining Deals With Eni and OMV
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Vodafone, IBM form new venture in dig..
5SARANTEL GROUP PLC : UK OIL & GAS : UKOG Completes the Acquisition of Solo Oil's Interest in the Arreton Disco..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.