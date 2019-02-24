Doha Bank : Annual ECO-Schools Programme Award Honor Schools Leading Environment Friendly Initiatives

Awards presented to 14 schools in Qatar across 4 categories at a ceremony held on Saturday, 23 February

Reiterating its commitment to advancing environmental awareness, Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, announces the 07th edition of its annual ECO-Schools Program Awards held on Saturday, 23 February, the awarding ceremony recognized students and schools in Qatar that play an active role in addressing environmental issues and implementing sustainable practices. [Attachment]

The ECO-Schools programme encourages students of all ages and abilities to work together and is designed to empower and inspire young children to make positive environmental changes to their school while building on their key skills including numeracy and literacy and encompassing Education for Sustainable Development.

The ECO-Schools Program Awards presented to 14 schools in Qatar across 4 categories at a glittering ceremony at Doha Bank's headquarters. The awards acknowledged the creativity and innovation of their students in successfully completing their green projects as part of the ECO-Schools Program.

For the 'Environmental Health' category, the awards were presented to 6 schools, Al-Ahnaf Bin Qais Independent School for the 'Environmental Health, a great wealth' project, Pakistan International School Qatar for the 'Green House' project, Shantiniketan Indian School for the 'Save Greenery' project, Doha Modern Indian School for the 'Go Green and Save Nature' project, Philippine International School Qatar - High School for the 'Sustainability @PISQ' project and Stafford Sri Lankan School Doha for the 'Keep the planet CLEAN, by going GREEN' project.

The following 4 schools were recognized under the 'Waste Management' category, Doha British School for the 'Bottle Cap Collection' project, Olive International School for the 'Working to Build Zero Waste Community' project, Birla Public School for the 'Beat Plastic Pollution' project and Philippine International School Qatar - Elementary for the 'Waste Management' project.

Similarly, under the 'Water Management' category, the awards were received by Gheras International School for the 'GIS Water Conservation Program' project, Rajagiri Public School for the 'Elixir of life, The future is safe' project, and DPS-Modern Indian School for the 'DPS MIS Water Management' project.

In addition, under the 'Energy Saving' category, Bhavan's Public School was acknowledged for the 'Save today survive tomorrow' project.

During the awards ceremony, students from Rajagiri Public School's students performed on 'Qatar will remain free' while Philippine International School Qatar, High School performed on the musical instrument made by waste materials. In addition, a Green Quiz was conducted for students to raise awareness on environmental conservation and protection issues.

Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO of Doha Bank, said: 'As an organization committed to adopting sustainable practices across its operations, Doha Bank has been at the forefront of promoting environmental education among students and other sections of the society. The annual ECO-Schools Programme is a true testimony to our unrelenting resolve to encourage schools to reduce their carbon footprint and empower students to contribute towards the well-being of the environment.'

'We are pleased to see another successful edition of the ECO-Schools Program with enthusiastic participation from schools and students in Qatar. At the recent awards ceremony, we recognized the young generation's creative projects that promote environmental conservation and sustainable development for a greener tomorrow,' Dr. Seetharaman added.

H.E. Ivonne A. Baki, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Qatar, Chief Guest of the programme said, 'I am delighted to participate in the Doha Bank event today that highlights the importance of environmental awareness in Qatar and explores the numerous opportunities for community engagement. It is important to understand the impact of pollution on our environment and the simple steps we can all take to protect it and cherish the unique natural heritage within Qatar.'

Mr. Braik Ali H S Al- Marri, Acting Chief Retail Banking Officer said, 'Doha Bank commitment to environment sustainability and livelihood are key pillars of the Bank's CSR policy. This along with Qatar vision 2030 Environmental Development to reduce the carbon footprint and developing greenery, highlights the Bank's effort in undertaking partnerships with schools to implement the ECO-Schools project that have a real impact on the society at large. In line with Green Banking initiatives, Doha Bank has also designed and launched several green products for consumers. Some of these include Green Car Loan, Green Mortgages, Green Account, Green Card, School Fee Payment, e-statement and Al Dana Young Saver Account etc.'

Several organizations from across the world are in the vanguard of promoting environmental awareness and encouraging people, especially the younger generation, to embrace eco-friendly living amid growing concern over the escalating global warming crisis.

Doha Bank's ECO-Schools programme provides substantial opportunity for children to become environmental advocates, Schools anywhere in Qatar can join the programme free-of-charge - http://www.ecoschools.com.qa . The ECO-Schools Core Process is very simple. Schools are requested to create a framework for student action and to make a commitment to the ECO-Schools Committee. Once approved, the schools implement the action plan. The Committee later monitors the progress made and awards ECO-Stars to successful schools and projects.