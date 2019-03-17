Log in
Doha Bank : Celebrates its 40th Anniversary with Exciting Gold Prizes

03/17/2019 | 09:44am EDT

As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has announced an exciting campaign for its new and existing customers offering unmatched gold rewards.

During the campaign period, which runs from 14 March 2019 until 13 June 2019, Doha Bank customers who transfer their salary will receive an entry into a special raffle draw where 40 winners will take home 10 kilograms of gold.

The Bank has also announced an exclusive offer for customers applying for personal loans. The first 40 customers who avail a personal loan of minimum QAR500,000 will be rewarded with 10 kilograms of gold.

Marking its four decades of successful operations in Qatar's thriving banking industry, Doha Bank has also announced a dedicated draw for it's Al Dana savings scheme customers. The Bank will give away five kilograms of gold to 40 Al Dana account customers during the promotion period. In addition, account holders can double their chances in the monthly draw for May 2019.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 13:43:02 UTC
