Doha Bank : Donates QR 200,000 to “Dreama” Orphans Care Center

In continuation of its national and community role and commitment to its social responsibilities, Doha Bank has made donations to 'Dreama' Orphans Care Center

Doha Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Qatar, has donated QR 200,000 to 'Dreama' Orphans Care Center, which provides care for orphans and families whose breadwinners died. The Center, founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser in 2003, operates under the umbrella of Qatar Social Work Foundation. H.E. Sheikh Mohamed Fahad Bin Mohamed Bin Jabor Al Thani, the Acting Head of Human Resources at Doha Bank, gave the donation cheque to the representatives of the Dreama Orphans Care Center; Ahmed Mohammad Hussain, Director of Support Services Department, Mr. Mohamed Rashid Al-Khanji, Director of Social Services Department, Mr. Ahmed Al Ghanim, Head of Setup & Design Unit in the Community Awareness Office, and Mr. Jassim Mohammed, Setup and Design Specialist in the Community Awareness Office. [Attachment]

Besides, Mr. Ahmad Ali Al-Hanzab, the Head of Administration & Properties Department, Mr. Braik Ali Al- Marri, the Chief Retail Banking Officer, and Mr. Abdullah Asad Al-Asadi, the Executive Manager of Shareholders Affair Department have represented Doha Bank as the donation cheque was delivered on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Doha Bank's Head Office.

'We are keen to help all national and social centers and initiatives that contribute to building a strong and supportive society. Accordingly, the efforts of Dreama Orphans Care Center to improve the lives of orphans in Qatar deserve our support. Besides, Doha Bank is committed to enhancing its social responsibility, emphasizing its mission and vision that contributes to local community development.' said H.E. Sheikh Mohamed Fahad Bin Mohamed Bin Jabor Al Thani.

Praising the social activities of Doha Bank, Ms. Mariam bint Ali Bin Nasser Al-Misnad, the Executive Director of Dreama Orphans Care Center, said: 'We would like to thank Doha Bank for providing this generous financial support to Dreama Orphans Care Center, which will enable us to continue providing the best services for our children. We are very pleased with Doha Bank's high responsibility for the segments that need care, especially orphans. Doha Bank's support for philanthropic initiatives and social and national centers is commendable; it is a model to be followed by other institutions, banks and companies.'

Doha Bank is keen to support all initiatives and social centers that have a positive impact on the lives of less fortunate in communities. As part of its commitment, the Bank provides every year financial assistance to leading nonprofit organizations in Qatar, which has become an integral part of its social responsibility program.