Doha Bank : Earn up to 10% of Purchase Value in Points with LuLu Doha Bank Credit Card

Cardholders can collect points at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Gharafa from 15 August to 4 September 2018

Doha Bank, one of Qatar's largest private commercial banks, announces a special offer for LuLu Doha Bank credit cardholders, in collaboration with LuLu Hypermarket Qatar. Running from 15 August to 4 September, 2018, the offer will allow cardholders shopping at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Gharafa the opportunity to earn up to 10% of purchase value in the form of LuLu reward points.

Customers with a LuLu Doha Bank credit card, issued based on salary transfer, are eligible to earn 10% worth of LuLu points on every purchase, whereas the co-branded cards issued based on a deposit are eligible to earn 4% worth of LuLu points on every purchase.

LuLu Doha Bank credit cardholders can earn a maximum of 5,000 extra points, an equivalent to QAR 250 in value.

Commenting on this new offer, Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO of Doha Bank, said: 'Our customer-centric approach is built around creating added value opportunities for our customers through the various products and services that we offer and the valuable collaborations and partnerships we seek. We invite all LuLu Doha Bank credit cardholders to enjoy the offer at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Gharafa and benefit from the wide array of products offered at this popular shopping center.'

LuLu Doha Bank credit cardholders can redeem reward points in the form of free groceries, electronics, cosmetics, clothing and many other categories across all LuLu Hypermarket locations in Qatar.

For more information on the LuLu Doha Bank credit card, please visit: http://dohabank.qa/personal/cards/credit-card-products/lulu-doha-bank-shopping-credit-card/