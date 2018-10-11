Log in
Doha Bank : Lucky Winners Announced in Doha Bank's 7th Al Dana Draw of 2018

0
10/11/2018 | 07:08am CEST

Customers have a chance to win a range of exciting prizes in Qatar's most popular savings scheme, which offers an array of outstanding value-added benefits

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has announced the winners in the 7th Al Dana savings scheme draw of the year. The draw took place on Wednesday, the 12th of September at its Doha City Center branch, and was attended by VIP invitees and members of Doha Bank's senior management.

This month's top prize of QAR 100,000 was received by Mr Y. Y. Kebede. Other lucky winners included Ms. K. M. Nasralla, Mr. M. AlAli and Mr. V. G. Moorthy, who each took home QAR 5,000 in the ladies, senior citizens and young savers draws respectively. More over 42 additional Doha Bank customers received a QAR 2,000 prize each. Meanwhile, Mr. Y. M. Y. Bilal claimed 1 Million Doha Miles in the Doha Miles draw.

Al Dana is one of Qatar's most popular financial products and offers the country's biggest prize pool, including a newly introduced mega-prize of QAR 2 million. Customers also have the opportunity to participate in quarterly millionaire draws and monthly draws with a range of exciting prizes.

'We are pleased to announce the winners in this month's Al Dana savings scheme. The program offers an unrivalled array of prizes and benefits, which encourage our customers to invest in their futures by building their savings. As always, the prize draw has generated tremendous interest from the community, and several account holders have walked away with significant sums of money. We wish all of our customers the best of luck in the next draw, and look forward to creating more winners.' said Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank.

Al Dana savings account holders benefit from immediate pre-approved loans of up to 90% of the initial amount deposited, a free international debit card, and online, SMS and mobile banking services. Customers can also enjoy the convenience of managing their utility bill payments through their Al Dana accounts, transferring funds between multiple accounts and to third parties, and sending money overseas at the most competitive exchange rates.

Customers can open an Al Dana or current account by visiting their nearest Doha Bank branch, completing the online application form, or sending an SMS to 92610 with the keyword 'DANA'.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 05:07:06 UTC
