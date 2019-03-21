Log in
Doha Bank : Lucky Winners of Doha Bank's 10th Al Dana Draw Take Home Handsome Prizes, Including 1 Million Doha Miles

03/21/2019 | 08:25am EDT

Al Dana Savings and Current account holders can enter raffle draws with a minimum balance as little as QAR 5,000

Further strengthening its efforts to encourage personal savings, Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has announced the winners of its 10th Al Dana savings scheme draw of 2018. Forty-five of the Bank's customers took home prizes worth QAR 195,000, including 1 Million Doha Miles, following the raffle draw, which was held on 30 January at Doha Bank Tower in the presence of VIP invitees and members of Doha Bank's senior management.

Winning the grand prize, Mr. F. A. Al Hamar walked away with 1 million Doha Miles and Mr. A. E. Al Maalouf won QAR 100,000. Mrs. A. M. Al Mannai emerged as the Ladies Draw winner, while Mr. A. S. Shajra and Mr. F. R. Abualrub scooped Young Saver and Senior Citizen draws, each taking home QAR 5,000 respectively.

Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO of Doha Bank, said: 'At Doha Bank, we are excited to announce the winners of our latest Al Dana saving scheme draw and I would like to congratulate them on their achievement. With over 15 years into establishment, the most rewarding banking product in Qatar signifies our unrelenting commitment to incentivize customers to save money to secure their future and contribute to the prosperity and well-being of the community. We will continue to seek new ways to foster a culture of saving among our citizens and residents alike.'

One of Qatar's most popular financial products, Al Dana Savings and Current accounts, enable Doha Bank's customers to stand a chance to win exciting prizes as they save for a rainy day. The saving scheme features the country's biggest prize pool, which includes a mega-prize of QAR 2 million. Al Dana account holders can enter quarterly millionaire draws and monthly draws to win a range of exciting rewards with a minimum account balance of QAR 5,000.

In addition, Al Dana savings account holders benefit from immediate pre-approved loans of up to 90% of the initial amount deposited, a free international debit card, and online, SMS and mobile banking services. Customers can also enjoy the convenience of managing their utility bill payments through their Al Dana accounts, transferring funds between multiple accounts and to third parties, and sending money overseas at the most competitive exchange rates.

Customers can open an Al Dana Savings or Current Account by visiting their nearest Doha Bank branch, completing the online application form, or sending an SMS to 92610 with the keyword 'DANA'.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 12:24:06 UTC
