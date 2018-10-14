Doha Bank : Recognised as Pioneer in Adoption of Global Best Practices in IT Service Management

Doha Bank, one of the largest private banks in Qatar, has successfully achieved continuous compliance to the ISO20000 standard. The outcome of the Audit determines an organisation's commitment towards complying with the Industry standards. By passing the Surveillance audit, Doha Bank has once again proven that they have mature IT Service Management processes which are aligned with the Business strategies of the Bank.

Doha Bank was the FIRST organisation in the GCC to have achieved the ISO 20000 certification in 2007 and remains the ONLY financial organisation in Qatar to be accredited.

'The ISO 20000 certification validates not only how IT services are set up initially but also the ongoing improvements that are involved in providing the services. Business Departments and branches of the bank can be assured that Technology Team of the Bank are following global standards to improve and maintain the high-quality IT Service Delivery processes so that they can concentrate on doing their core business with minimum interruptions. The certification was achieved through the dedication and hard work of the IT Team and their willingness to change with the changing dynamics of Technology.' Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO said.

'Achieving the ISO 20000 certification, in addition to the other certifications we hold, reflects the dedication of the IT and Business departments and commitment of the Management team to provide the resources and guidance necessary to ensure the highest level of customer service. Doha Bank believes in technology and business convergence to provide maximum automation and maintain highest standards in service culture for its customers'. Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO said.

ISO20000 is the worldwide standard specifically aimed at IT Service Management. It describes an integrated set of management processes for the effective delivery of IT services to the business and its customers. Doha Bank has defined its policy for IT Service Management as 'To adopt and adapt state of the art IT with peoples expectations in order to support and improve all business processes'.

Commenting on the achievement of the certification, Peter Edward Roberts, Chief Operating Officer said 'ISO20000 standard has been revised and the new edition has been published in September 2018, which is ISO20000-2018. We will work towards implementing the new requirements of the standard as part of our continuous improvement plans'.