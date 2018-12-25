Log in
Doha Bank : Signs E-Remittance Agreement with Global IME Bank from Nepal

12/25/2018 | 08:55am CET

Doha Bank entered into an agreement with Global IME Bank, one of leading commercial bank in Nepal, for remittance of funds from Qatar to Nepal.The signing ceremony held during the opening ceremony of Doha Bank's Representative office at Kathmandu, Nepal on 19th Dec 2018. The agreement was signed by Dr R. Seetharaman, Chief Executive Officer, Doha Bank and Mr. Janak Sharma Poudyal, Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank.

Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank said that the arrangements will facilitate the Nepalese nationals working in Qatar to remit money to Nepal. This facility will be available through internet banking and Doha Bank mobile app. The customer will be able to remit money online in a safe, secured and fast mode, thereby enhancing convenience and customer experience.

Mr Janak Sharma Poudyal, CEO of Global IME Bank expressed happiness and said that this tie-up will benefit the Nepalese Community to meet all their banking requirements in Qatar and also remitting money in the most convenient way to Nepal through Doha Bank. Global IME Bank will help Nepalese community in Doha to open accounts in Nepal to facilitate banking needs in home country.

Dr. R. Seetharaman highlighted that Doha Bank offers International Money Transfer facility to over 200+ countries through mobile banking app and direct online remittance facility to many countries like India, Philippines, Indonesia, Lebanon, Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka along with Nepal. This is the most convenient and a fast mode of remittance for expatriate community living in Qatar.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 07:54:02 UTC
