Doha Bank : Successfully Concludes its 14th Edition of Al Dana Green Run

The Bank's largest CSR initiative held under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Sports witnesses the participation of several thousand runners

Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank Group, extended his gratitude to all those who came together at the Al Dana Green Run, as a powerful expression of their trust in Doha Bank's initiative and the underlying cause, and their loyalty to the nation. He said, 'It gives me great pride to witness the tremendous success of Doha Bank's 14th edition of the Al Dana Green Run. The enthusiastic participation of runners and supporters from across the community is a true testament to the unity and harmony that we live with every day.' 'Year on year, we are inspired by the great turnout of participants and the positive energy reflected throughout the event, encouraging us to come back with bigger and better editions. I want to thank the organizing committee, participants, supporters, and all those involved who dedicated their time and efforts to ensure that Al Dana Green Run's 14th edition was yet another success'. This year's edition was designed with the aim of catering to the needs of the masses, from families to young individuals and groups, through the introduction of new features, such as six new categories of races for different age groups and social segments.

'It is an honor to be part of an initiative that positions Qatar as a supporter of the sports sector and the environment, and more importantly, one that brings the nation's people together, from various segments, offering an equal opportunity to all to participate and showcase their loyalty and commitment to the Doha community. Today, we stand hand in hand, with organizations like Doha Bank, to elevate Qatar's standing in different arenas and reflect the true values of our nation and our culture. We salute Doha Bank for this successful initiative and its ongoing efforts that continuously remind us of the bright future ahead of us. We are cooperating with Doha Bank towards developing Al Dana Green Run in the upcoming years and aiming to increase the number of participants up to 10000 in the next edition', Mr Ahmed Alajme, CEO Qatar Sports for all and Representative of Ministry Of Culture and Sports said.

'When we find ourselves engaging our members in such an inspiring event, which allows them to experience the thrill and excitement of competing in a friendly atmosphere, we cannot help but burst with pride. The Al Dana Green Run highlights the nation's belief in what people can achieving and succeed regardless of their different individual abilities.' said Mr Braik Al-Marri, Acting Chief Retail Banking Officer.

Members of the crowd and audience, who attended to cheer their friends and relatives, enjoyed free entertainment and a dedicated fun zone area for all ages.

Doha Bank's Al Dana Savings and Current accounts, Qatar's most popular financial products, enable customers to win exciting prizes as they save for a rainy day. The savings scheme features the country's biggest prize pool, which includes a mega-prize of QAR 2 million and another prize of QAR 1 Million. Al Dana account holders can enter quarterly millionaire draws and monthly draws to win a range of exciting rewards with a minimum account balance of QAR 5,000.

