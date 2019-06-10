Log in
Doha Bank : Unveils Exciting Summer Promotion for Visa Credit Card holders

06/10/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Travelers will have opportunity to earn Doha Miles rewards points on international spends, together with a host of benefits including complimentary airport transfers and lounge access

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has announced details of its new summer promotion for Visa Credit Card holders. Customers using their Doha Bank Visa Credit Cards to pay for international spends and online bookings will receive additional Doha Miles rewards points, together with a host of privileges and benefits.

Cardholders spending between $2,500 and $5,000 USD outside of Qatar will automatically receive 5,000 bonus Doha Miles. Those spending up to $10,000 and $20,000 USD are entitled to 10,000 and 20,000 Doha Miles respectively, while transactions exceeding $20,000 USD will be rewarded with an incredible 40,000 Doha Miles. Qatar's best loyalty program, Doha Miles allows customers to exchange points for free flights at over 300 airlines, complimentary room nights at more than 300,000 hotels, and many other exciting benefits.

Mr. Braik Al Marri, Acting Chief Retail Banking Officer said: 'We are pleased to introduce our new summer promotion, which brings travelers a rewarding banking experience with unrivaled benefits. These outstanding offers will help to connect people to their passion for travel, and are part of Doha Bank's ongoing commitment to providing added value for cardholders. The Doha Miles rewards program continues to go from strength-to-strength, and we look forward to further enhancing our services in line with the needs of our loyal customers.'

As part of the promotion, cardholders who spend QAR 15,000 or more on travel-related purchases such as hotel bookings and airfares can enjoy complimentary airport transfers on arrival at or departure from Hamad International Airport. Doha Bank Visa Credit Card holders can also benefit from free lounge access at selected airports around the world.

In addition, customers are invited to take advantage of special six-month installment plans with zero interest and no processing fees for all international transactions over QAR 3,000.

The Doha Bank summer promotion runs from 28 May until 30 September 2019. For further details, please visit www.dohabank.com or call 4445 6000.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 09:07:04 UTC
