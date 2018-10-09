Log in
Doha Bank : launches Instant Preliminary Loan Approvals for DB Customers Who Apply for Personal Loans Online

10/09/2018 | 08:33am CEST

The bank's online banking portal will also allow users to check their loan eligibility, submit application forms and benefit from instant approvals

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has announced the launch of a new feature on its online banking to allow customers to apply for personal loans online. The launch comes as part of the bank's efforts to reduce the time taken to process loans and enhance the customer experience.

Doha Bank salary transfer customers, who work in an approved company with Doha bank can apply for new loans or top up their existing loans by just logging onto the bank's online banking portal.

The new round-the-clock feature will also allow users to check their eligibility for loans and submit application forms along with necessary documents such as a valid salary certificate and copies of Qatar ID and passport. Doha Bank's customers can also take advantage of instant preliminary approval of loans feature available with the new service.

Commenting on the launch of the new facility, Dr. Seetharaman, Group CEO, Doha Bank, said: 'At Doha Bank, introducing new products and solutions that will simplify banking and improve the delivery of key services is a top priority for us. The Launch of the new feature on our online that will enable our customers to apply for personal loans in a few clicks is a reflection of this vision. We will continue to leverage technology and innovation to offer simple, fast and secure banking services and further improve the digital banking experience to keep up with the evolving expectations of our tech-savvy customers.'

To learn more about the new feature and experience the easiest and fastest way of applying for personal loans, please visit www.dohabank.com

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:32:05 UTC
