Doha Bank : to Host Raffle Draw as ‘Gold Rush Cards Campaign' Concludes with Outstanding Success

04/07/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Winners of the campaign held for debit and credit cardholders will walk away with seven kilograms of gold

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, hosted a mega raffle draw on 27th February and announced 104 lucky winners of its 'Gold Rush Cards Campaign.' Held for its debit and credit cardholders with a total prize of seven kilograms of gold, the three-month campaign came to a close on 31st January.

The campaign enabled Doha Bank's customers to enter the raffle draw by using their credit or debit cards for purchases during the campaign period, which began on the 1st November 2018. The first winner of the lucky draw, which took place on the 27th of February, walked away with 1 kilogram of gold, while the next five winners received 250 grams of gold and 98 winners took home 50 grams of gold.

Customers increased their odds of winning the gold prizes after they had increased their purchases using Doha Bank's payment cards. Credit and debit card received an entry against their every spend of QAR 500, while the same amount spent at travel or hotel merchants or internationally offered them three chances. Meanwhile, card transactions at jewelry merchants fetched the highest number of chances where customers received five chances to the draw against their QAR 500 spend. Furthermore, customers who applied for a new Doha Bank credit card automatically earned two chances to enter the draw.

Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO, Doha Bank, said: 'At Doha Bank, we are thrilled that our Gold Rush Cards Campaign has concluded with tremendous success as reflected in the significant rise in card transactions during the promotion period. This dynamic outcome demonstrates that our exciting campaign has resonated with our customers and the raffle draw will further reinforce our commitment to offering them rewarding experiences. We will continue to explore new ways to provide our cardholders with products and solutions that exceed their expectations, thereby promoting cashless and digital transactions that will contribute to Qatar's transition into a burgeoning digital economy.'

In addition to lucky draw entries, the Gold Rush Cards Campaign enabled Doha Bank's cardholders to take advantage of six-month installment plans at no fee for travel, hotel, international and jewelry spends.

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 09:07:04 UTC
