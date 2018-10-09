Doherty Takes on New MRI Leadership Role Focusing on Data Partnerships

With its gold-standard consumer data becoming a prized ingredient for
targeting consumers, GfK MRI has named Maureen Doherty to the newly
created role of Vice President of Commercial Data Partnerships.
Doherty will oversee the direction and focus of MRI’s data partnership
business and help develop products based on these alliances. MRI’s many
current data partners include
-
panel owners that fuse their data with MRI’s (comScore, Nielsen)
-
research firms with complementary data sets (E-Poll)
-
firms that create syndicated segmentations (Claritas, SBI, Experian)
-
firms that offer data analytics and insights (Experian, Epsilon, Esri)
“Finding new ways for companies to unlock the value of our data is a key
growth area for MRI,” said Michael Drankwalter, EVP of Media Sales at
GfK. “Maureen knows MRI’s business and is able to recognize and see
value in connections that we should be tapping. MRI already has a strong
hold in the digital marketplace, and we know Maureen will continue to
uncover these opportunities as demand for our data grows.”
Doherty joined MRI Sales in 2008, starting out as product lead for a
newly created syndicated print measurement tool, and later becoming a
Media Sales Account Representative. Prior to MRI, she worked at Roper
Starch in new business development. She has worked with many
high-profile publishing and media clients.
MRI’s Survey
of the American Consumer® represents the gold standard in
traditional planning and consumer insights. As part of the Survey, MRI
conducts over 24,000 in-person, in-home interviews each year in both
English and Spanish, capturing an unequaled range of information on US
consumers’ media use, buying habits, lifestyles, and attitudes.
The Survey is accredited by the Media
Rating Council (MRC), which conducts annual audits of MRI’s
methodology, fieldwork, analytics, and data handling systems. On behalf
of clients and the industry, the MRC assures that audience measurement
services are valid, reliable, and effective.
