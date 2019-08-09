Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Baby Spinach

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach. The products being recalled are 6 oz Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 oz Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019, due to a possible health risk from Salmonella. Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses have been reported in association with the Recall.

The lot code and Use-by date are located on the upper right corner of the bag or on the top label of the clamshell; the UPC code is located on the bottom left corner of the back of the bag or on the bottom label of the clamshell. The impacted products were distributed in IL, IN, KY, MI, NJ, NY, OH, TN, VA, and WI. This product is expired and should no longer be on retail shelves. Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and discard any product matching these lot and UPC codes and Use-by dates.

This precautionary Recall notification is being issued due to a sample of Baby Spinach which yielded a positive result for Salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Michigan.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. Symptoms of infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness primarily impacts young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill after exposure to Salmonella.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Only the specific Baby Spinach products listed, with the exact Lot codes, UPC codes and Use-by dates identified above, are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product with these Lot codes, UPC codes and Use-by dates should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.

