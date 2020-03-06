Log in
Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. : Announces Voluntary Limited Recall of H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit Due to Undeclared Allergens

03/06/2020 | 07:51pm EST

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is initiating a limited voluntary Recall of the following products:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005559/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Product Name and UPC

 

Code on Packaging

 

Best-By Date

 

 

 

 

 

H-E-B-branded Tuscan
Herb Chopped Salad
0-41220-40989-1

 

B055014 and B055015

 

MAR 11 2020

 

This recall is due to possible undeclared allergens (peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts) in H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit, which was manufactured by Dole for H-E-B. The incorrect masterpack (kit with dressing and other toppings) was unintentionally used during the production of the salad. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported, to date. However, people who have an allergy to peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products or products containing the allergens listed above.

This recall is for H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Chopped Salad Kit that is sold at H-E-B stores across Texas. Only salads with specific Product Codes and Best-by dates listed above are impacted, and no other H-E-B or Dole-branded products. The product code and best-by date are located on the top right corner of the front of the salad bag. Consumers who have purchased the designated products are instructed not to consume the product and to call the DOLE Consumer Center toll-free at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day, for a refund.

Food safety is the first priority of Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., so although we cannot confirm that all packages have the incorrect masterpack, this recall is being initiated in an abundance of caution for the benefit of consumers.


© Business Wire 2020
