Dole’s Standard Fruit Celebrates 20-Year Milestone as Environmental Leader

Earlier in September Dole Food Company participated in a celebration of
the twentieth anniversary of the company’s initial receipt of its ISO
14001 Certification.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005079/en/
Dole Fresh Fruit President Renato Acuña speaks at the anniversary celebration of Dole's landmark environmental sustainability certification. (Photo: Business Wire)
On July 2, 1998, Standard Fruit Company of Costa Rica S.A., a subsidiary
of Dole Food Company, Inc., became the first agricultural and banana
company in the world to receive the globally recognized ISO 14001
Certification for its environmental management policy and the
establishment of its Integrated Management System.
With the certification, the company further strengthened its robust
Environmental Management System, with results that place it at the
forefront in the sustainable production of bananas and pineapples.
The celebration event, held Saturday, September 1, at the Agricultural
Technical College of Valle de La Estrella, was highlighted by the
participation of Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, accompanied by
the Minister of Agriculture and other government officials, as well as
students, community leaders, representatives of non-governmental
organizations, Standard Fruit Company employees and neighboring farmers.
Dole Fresh Fruit President Renato Acuña represented Dole at the event.
“At Dole we take pride in continuously improving our practices and the
transparency of our operations,” stated Acuña. “Standard Fruit of Costa
Rica pioneered our involvement with environmental certification by
obtaining the ISO 14000 certification 20 years ago, ahead of any other
agricultural operation. Today our operations in Costa Rica and elsewhere
consistently meet the highest international standards as they continue
to evolve.”
The environmental commitment assumed by Dole, with the ISO 14001
Certification, demonstrated to Costa Rica and the world that fresh fruit
can be produced with quality and profitability in an increasingly
sustainable manner: protecting the environment with the participation of
the workers and involvement of the communities. This milestone has been
a motivator for other agricultural companies to strive towards
continuous improvement and sustainability commitments.
About Dole Food Company
Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and
marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an
industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in
nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.
