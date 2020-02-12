Dolfin shortlisted for Citywealth's Magic Circle awards and WealthBriefing's European Awards 2020

Dolfin, an independent and agile wealth management platform, has been shortlisted in a total of eight categories for upcoming industry awards, including Citywealth’s Magic Circle Awards and WealthBriefing’s Eighth Annual European Awards. The shortlisted categories include recognition at both a company and individual level.

WealthBriefing Magazine’s European Awards are focused on three main areas: experts, products and services for wealth managers and clients/institutions of all sizes and types.

Independence, integrity and genuine insight are the watchwords of the judging process, which will be conducted by an expert panel drawn from both private banks and trusted advisors/consultants to the sector. The awards ceremony will be held on the 23rd April at the DeVere Connaught Rooms.

This year, Dolfin has been nominated in six categories:

External Asset Management Platform and Offering

Platform Provider

Best Marketing or PR Campaign

Innovative Client Solution

Global Custodian to Private Client Solution

Leading Individual Adviser - Simon Black, Dolfin’s Head of Investment Management

Organised by financial publisher Citywealth, the prestigious Magic Circle Awards are held each spring to recognise the best advisers and managers in the industry.

Entries for each category are shortlisted as finalists by a judging panel featuring ten global industry experts. The voting, which is open now, happens online and the results will be announced at a ceremony at the Landmark Hotel on the 13th May 2020.

This year, Dolfin has been shortlisted in two categories:

Wealth Professional Award - Simon Black

Software Innovators of the Year

Dolfin was awarded Innovation of the Year at last year’s Magic Circle Awards in May 2019.

Denis Nagy, CEO of Dolfin said: “Our vision for the future of wealth management is bionic: combining human investment expertise with digital agility. So it’s a real honour to see the head of our investment team, our digital technology and client solutions shortlisted for WealthBriefing and Citywealth’s awards.”

About Dolfin

Dolfin is an independent and agile wealth management platform. We provide world-class custody, execution and investment management to private clients, financial advisers and institutional investors.

We pride ourselves on our ability to help, to be a one-stop-shop. This has earned us the status of true partner to our clients, who repeatedly come to us first with their new projects and ideas.

We open investment accounts promptly and safeguard assets; share our infrastructure; provide access to capital markets worldwide; and offer sophisticated investment expertise.

Our platform enables the likes of wealth managers, external asset managers, multi-family offices, small private banks and emerging fund managers to grow their business with simplicity and speed.

Founded as a London-based wealth boutique in 2013, today we offer diversified financial solutions, an international presence, and our own bespoke technology. Although we now look after more than $4.3bn of client assets and handle around $650m of brokerage flow every month, the commitment that drove us in those early days endures: we think differently and act faster than most.

Dolfin is the trading name of Dolfin Financial (UK) Ltd, a company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and registered in England and Wales. Some of the services described are provided by Dolfin Asset Services Ltd, a company registered in Malta authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority. Dolfin Financial (UK) and Dolfin Asset Services Ltd are subsidiaries of Dolfin Group Ltd, an exempted company organised under the laws of Bermuda.

