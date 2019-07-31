Dollar Bank : Decreases Prime Rate

Dollar Bank announced today that it is decreasing its Prime Rate from 5.50% to 5.25% effective Thursday, August 1, 2019. This decrease is being made as a result of recent changes in market conditions.

About Dollar Bank

