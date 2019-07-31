Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dollar Bank : Decreases Prime Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

Dollar Bank announced today that it is decreasing its Prime Rate from 5.50% to 5.25% effective Thursday, August 1, 2019. This decrease is being made as a result of recent changes in market conditions.

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank is a mutual bank with assets of more than $8.5 billion. Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 70 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia and has over 1,300 employees. For more than 160 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become a large, full service, regional bank committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : reports Q2'19 reported net income of $595 million and underlying net income of $739 million
AQ
05:02pNORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES : Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
05:02pQUALYS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pFIRST CAPITAL REALTY : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
05:02pSPIN MASTER : Reports Solid Q2 2019 Financial Results
PR
05:02pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
05:02pCitizens Against Government Waste Rejects HHS Plan on Foreign Drug Importation
BU
05:01pKENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pHCP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pTOURMALINE OIL : Realizes Strong Q2 Earnings and Continues to Focus on Free Cash Flow Generation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall again, Fed cuts interest rates
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5ABSA GROUP LTD : In South African townships, 'unseen' businesses catch a big bank's eye

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group