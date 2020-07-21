Dollar Bank : Hires Paul David Spradley, Ed. D, to Lead Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Efforts

President and CEO, Jim McQuade, announced today that Dollar Bank has completed the search that began earlier this year and hired Paul David Spradley, Ed. D, to lead the Bank’s diversity, inclusion, and equity efforts.

“Paul’s experience and performance make him an exceptional choice to lead the Bank’s diversity, inclusion, and equity efforts,” said Jim McQuade, President and CEO of Dollar Bank. “He brings the necessary leadership, knowledge, and commitment that allows us to continue to strengthen and promote our inclusive culture we have upheld since our founding in 1855. Our founder, Charles Colton, believed in making banking affordable to any person regardless of gender, race or religion. We are confident Dr. Spradley will help insure our employees carry this powerful promise forward in serving our current and future customers.”

In his new role, Paul will ensure Dollar Bank’s diversity, inclusion, and equity efforts are aligned with the Bank’s mission, vision, and strategic initiatives. Paul will be instrumental in bolstering Dollar Bank’s continued commitment to an inclusive culture through positive organizational strategies. Working with senior management, he will foster diversity and inclusion programming and implement policies that successfully attract an increasingly diverse workforce.

Paul is a native of Pittsburgh and a proud graduate of Pittsburgh Public Schools. His undergraduate and graduate degrees were obtained at Robert Morris University and he received his Doctorate in Education at the University of Pittsburgh. Paul has conducted over 200 presentations on topics including, racism, bias training, improving diversity hiring practices, restorative justice, effective communication, and culturally responsive education.

As an active member of the community, Paul serves on several boards and councils in the region and has been recognized with the Pittsburgh Cares Hero Award. His accolades include induction into the New Pittsburgh Courier Fab 40 under 40, and he has received the Theodore Jones Award Outstanding Service to African American Students. Paul will start his new role with Dollar Bank on July 27.

