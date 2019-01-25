Log in
Dollar Bank : Opens a New Moon Township Office

01/25/2019 | 06:29pm EST

Dollar Bank celebrated their new Moon Township Office with a ribbon cutting ceremony today. Prior to cutting the ribbon David Bachman, Chairman of Moon Township Board of Supervisors, commented on the strength of Moon Township and Dollar Bank’s long service to the community. Also in attendance were Michele Santicola and Joseph Wise, Moon Township Board of Supervisors, and Dawn Lane, Moon Township Manager. Participating in the ceremony from Dollar Bank were Jim McQuade, President and CEO, Jim Wheeler, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, Berry Grant, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking, Angela Bonini, Moon Township Office Manager and her team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005506/en/

Attendees for the Dollar Bank Moon Township Office ribbon cutting included (left to right) Deonte Wi ...

Attendees for the Dollar Bank Moon Township Office ribbon cutting included (left to right) Deonte Williams, Ida Moran, Kaitlyn Neve, David Bachman, Angela Bonini, Andrew Frizzell, Berry Grant, Howard Cummins (Photo: Business Wire)

This event capped a yearlong process of reconstructing the existing building while the Moon Township Office remained open to serve customers. Updates to the facility include Smart ATMs and Personal Teller Machines (PTMs). The PTMs feature state-of-the-art technology providing customers with real-time, face-to-face conversations with a remotely located Dollar Bank employee from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM, six days a week. The office operates three drive-thru lanes, including two PTMs and an ATM, as well as extended lobby hours.

The refreshed office is still located at 2800 Gracy Center Way, Moon Township, 15108 and is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Friday from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The drive-thru is available Monday through Saturday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The newly remodeled building replaces the old office originally constructed in 1980.

Dollar Bank has served the Moon Township community for 40 years and has witnessed a significant growth in deposits and assets reflecting the area’s strong economy.

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank is a mutual bank with assets of more than $8.4 billion. Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 70 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia and has over 1,300 employees. For more than 160 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become a large, full service, regional bank committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.


