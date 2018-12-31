Dollar Edges Lower as Trade Optimism Fuels Stocks Rally

By Ira Iosebashvili

The dollar edged lower Monday, as U.S. stocks rallied on hopes of progress in trade relations between the U.S. and China.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently down 0.2% at 89.76. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in early afternoon trading.

President Trump tweeted over the weekend that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had made "big progress" in trade talks that are due to wrap up in March, raising hopes that the world's two largest economies are closer to settling their trade dispute. Some investors bought the dollar when trade fears flared over recent months, betting that the U.S. economy will be less hurt than other in a trade conflict.

Despite Monday's decline the dollar is still on track to finish the year with a gain of around 4.6%, outperforming all other major currencies. The Japanese yen, a popular destination for investors unnerved by political or economic uncertainty, is on track to strenthen just over 2% for the year.

In emerging markets, a drop in oil dragged the Russian ruble down 0.4% against the dollar. The Mexican peso was up 0.1%.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com