Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar at October lows as weak Wall Street sours sentiment, euro firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 06:32am CEST
An employee of a bank counts US dollar notes at a branch in Hanoi

(Reuters) - The U.S. dollar traded at its lowest level this month against its major peers on Friday as declining U.S. treasury yields and further losses on Wall Street soured sentiment.

The dollar index <.DXY>, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, traded at 95 on Friday, down from its monthly high of 96.15 hit on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJIA> closed at a two-month low of 25,052 on Thursday, down 2.13 percent, while the S&P 500 ended 2.05 percent lower. The Dow has lost around 7 percent from an all-time high of 26,951 hit on Oct. 3.

A weaker-than-forecast rise in U.S. consumer prices undermined the dollar as traders cut back their wagers on the U.S. Federal Reserve stepping up the pace of its planned rate hikes.

Fed officials said last month they expected three rate hikes in 2019, and some have said they are open to a rate increase in December, which would be the fourth this year.The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield <US10YT=RR> fell to 3.1705 percent on Friday, after hitting a seven-year peak of 3.261 percent on Tuesday.

The euro was the primary beneficiary of broad-based dollar weakness on Friday, hitting a fresh weekly high at 1.6009 on the back of dollar selling and a positive tone in minutes of the last European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

The minutes suggested the ECB was on track to normalise its ultra-loose monetary policy this year despite concerns about slowing growth in Europe.

"We've heard quite a bit of comment from euro zone policymakers recently about rising inflation including from (ECB) President Draghi and the message is consistent, which is that price pressures are growing," said Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management.

"Part of this is due to the higher oil prices but the weaker euro also boosts inflation," she added, noting there could be more dollar/euro short covering with multiple moving average resistance points between 1.1.1580-1.1630.The Japanese yen, which is a preferred currency in times of market turbulence, traded at 112.34 on Friday. It had strengthened to 111.83 versus the dollar on Thursday, its highest since Sept. 18.

Singapore's central bank tightened monetary policy for the second time this year on Friday. The Singapore dollar changed hands at 1.3739.The Australian dollar was at $0.7122, recovering from a two-year low of $0.7039 hit on Monday. The rally was aided by promising news out of China, its biggest trade partner.

"Commodity prices suggest the Australian dollar should push higher and there are calls in Chinese media for fiscal stimulus to support growth as Chinese exporters struggle with U.S. tariffs," said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac in a research note.

The Canadian dollar changed hands at 1.3024.

The U.S. dollar has gained almost 1 percent versus the loonie in October.

The New Zealand dollar traded relatively unchanged at 0.6518 on Friday.

Gold traded at $1,220 per ounce on Friday, down 0.22 percent. It staged a 2 percent rally on Thursday in the face of dollar weakness and global financial uncertainty.

(Reporting by Vatsal Srivastava; editing by Eric Meijer and Himani Sarkar)

By Vatsal Srivastava
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.13% 25052.83 Delayed Quote.1.35%
NASDAQ 100 -1.14% 6964.0265 Delayed Quote.10.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.25% 7329.0605 Delayed Quote.7.51%
S&P 500 -2.06% 2728.36 Real-time Quote.4.19%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.53% 95.02 End-of-day quote.3.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41aChina September exports surge, creating record surplus with U.S. despite tariffs
RE
07:33aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:33aOPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
RE
07:32aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:31aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:20aChinese solar projects facing closure amid subsidy backlog - government report
RE
07:18aEmpty shelves, poor customer service speed Sears' demise
RE
07:17aCOKES, SMOKES AND CLICKS : How Oxxo corner stores are cashing in on Mexican e-commerce
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
3FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
4SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
5ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.