Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar at four-month highs against euro on virus fear, economic outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

The dollar hit a four-month high against the euro on Monday as concerns about the coronavirus boosted demand for safe havens, while a bullish outlook for the U.S. economy and weak data in the eurozone made the greenback more attractive than the single currency.

As of 0500 GMT on Monday, there had been 40,235 confirmed cases reported in China and 909 deaths from the virus, as well as 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one death.

Investors fear the spreading virus will dent the global economic outlook.

Relatively strong economic data in the United States is also making the greenback more attractive. Data on Friday showed that U.S. job growth accelerated in January.

By contrast, German industrial output recorded its biggest fall in December since the recession-hit year of 2009, data on Friday showed. Data on Monday also revealed that Italian industrial output was much weaker than expected in December.

“We had much stronger-than-expected U.S. data, coupled with much weaker-than-expected eurozone data,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

At the same time, “we have the safe-haven bid from the coronavirus. That is killing EM and really benefiting the dollar, and to a lesser extent the yen and Swiss,” Thin said.

Political uncertainty in Germany is an additional headwind for the euro.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, on Monday confirmed she would not run for chancellor in next year's federal election but added that she would remain party chair until another candidate is found.

The euro fell to a four-month low of $1.0907, before edging back to $1.0914. The British pound dropped to a two-month low of $1.2870 before rebounding to $1.2917.

The Australian dollar sank to $0.6656, the lowest since 2009, before rebounding to $0.6679. Australia’s economy tied closely to China’s.

By Karen Brettell
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.23% 0.8897 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.30% 73.315 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.38% 1.04629 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.25% 0.65293 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.18% 0.66804 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.93223 Delayed Quote.2.20%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.49% 0.84504 Delayed Quote.0.46%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.21% 119.727 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:53pCTA CANADIAN TRUCKING ALLIANCE : to be Part of the National Task Force Reviewing Commercial Insurance
PU
03:45pSafe-havens rise on coronavirus concerns, stocks rebound
RE
03:39pSafe-havens rise on coronavirus concerns, stocks rebound
RE
03:33pNATIONAL GRID : Crews Remain in the Field in Eastern New York As Another Round of Snow and Ice Impacts the Region
PU
03:27pFed's Harker Says Rates Should Remain Steady
DJ
03:24pDollar at 4-month highs against euro on virus fear, economic outlook
RE
03:24pNZD/USD Falls to 3-Month Low Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision -- Market Talk
DJ
03:23pCITY OF BOULDER : Site Walk for Sumac Avenue Study
PU
03:20pU.S. Transportation Dept. IG to audit FAA pilot training requirements after Boeing 737 MAX crashes
RE
03:18pOil drops to 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review
2EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
3Oil drops to 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts
4FIH MOBILE LIMITED : Apple's main iPhone maker Foxconn to resume some Chinese production - source
5NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides January 2020 Delivery Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group