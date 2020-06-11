Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar bounces as Fed outlook frightens investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 01:33am EDT
A U.S. Dollar banknote

By Tom Westbrook

The dollar bounced against riskier currencies and the safe-haven yen hit a one-month high on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's dour economic outlook spooked investors.

The moves recouped the greenback's initial losses after the Fed's policy stance, projecting rates near zero for years, was welcomed as a sign of its continued support for asset prices.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> retreated from an 11-month high and fell 1% to $0.6923 as investors took profit on a rally that has carried the Aussie 3.8% higher in June. [AUD/]

The kiwi <NZD=D3> gave up a four-and-a-half month high and fell 0.7% to $0.6488. The yen rose marginally to 106.90, its highest since mid May.

"The Fed met expectations, but at the same time it's brought the focus back on the economy," said Moh Siong Sim, FX analyst at the Bank of Singapore.

"There's also a sense that the rally has gone a bit too far too fast, and while economic numbers have been getting less bad it does not mean that it's good."

Fed policymakers projected the U.S. economy to shrink 6.5% this year and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year's end.

"It is a long road," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said via video link on Wednesday. "We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates."

It was enough of a reminder of how deep the globe's economic troubles are to take the edge off two euphoric weeks in financial markets, and sent investors out of stocks, away from riskier currencies and back in to bonds and the dollar.

"That's been the follow-through, and it's played into a broad rebound in the dollar," said Rodrigo Catril, FX analyst at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Sterling fell 0.6% to $1.2666 and there were losses from the export-exposed South Korean won, which fell half a percent, to the oil-sensitive Norwegian krone which dropped about 1%.

Against a basket of currencies <=USD> the dollar erased Tuesday losses to sit at 96.437.

The euro - which hit a three month peak overnight - put up the best fight of the majors, sliding only 0.4%, leaving open the possibility of more downside to come for the dollar once the dust settles. The single currency last bought $1.1333.

"The takeaway is the Fed remains fully committed to its ultra easy monetary polices," said NAB's Catril. "That should be supportive for risk assets, and on a structural basis we still think the U.S. dollar is embarking on a cyclical downturn."

Neither Powell nor the Fed's statement brooked any suggestion that the central bank's massive liquidity injections would be waning any time soon, with the statement promising bond buying to continue "at least at the current pace".

Powell also said the question remains open as to whether the Fed will use yield curve controls, reinforcing expectations that it is gearing up to do so and pressing benchmark 10-year yields back down under 0.8%.

That provided at least one bright spot in Asia, with the Thai baht hitting an almost 5 month high and the high-yielding Indonesian rupiah steady. [EMRG/FRX]

Markets are looking ahead to U.S. jobless claims data due at 1230 GMT.

A slight slowdown in jobless claims is expected, though some traders might be primed for a positive surprise after Friday's payrolls report showed a completely unexpected easing in the jobless rate.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.36% 1.63663 Delayed Quote.2.21%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.12% 121.558 Delayed Quote.0.26%
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) 0.69% 10.66281 Delayed Quote.6.90%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.06% 0.8811 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.03% 40.4 Delayed Quote.-38.24%
WTI -1.14% 38.125 Delayed Quote.-37.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41aWalmart to stop keeping 'multicultural' beauty products in locked display cases
RE
01:38aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : FDI Posts Lower Net Inflows in February 2020; Reaches US$1.2 Billion in the First Two Months
PU
01:33aDollar bounces as Fed outlook frightens investors
RE
01:30aDollar bounces as Fed outlook frightens investors
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:48aOpportunities open in the Middle East
PU
12:48aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Winter Lamb campaign to bridge the isolation gap
PU
12:33aGOVERNMENT OF SAMOA : JOINT- PRESS RELEASE SIGNING CEREMONY OF EXCHANGE OF NOTES FOR Provision of Medical Equipment under JAPAN'S GRANT AID ASSISTANCE FOR THE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
PU
12:24aMalaysia's April factory output plunges 32% on-year, worst on record
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Applica..
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Virgin Australia to double domestic flight capacity by early July
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa says up to 26,000 employees at risk of losing jobs
5NEWS CORPORATION : News Corp to cut jobs in UK newspaper, radio business - memo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group