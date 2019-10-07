Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar breaks four-day losing streak on trade tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 07:16am EDT
U.S. dollars and other world currencies lie in a charity receptacle at Pearson international airport in Toronto

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Monday, breaking a four-day losing streak, as fresh concerns over the trade war between the United States and China kept risk appetite subdued and trade-oriented currencies such as the Australian dollar under pressure.

A Bloomberg report that Chinese officials were reluctant to agree to U.S. President Donald Trump's broad trade deal cast a pall over investors, after weak U.S. economic data last week raised concerns about the economic outlook.

"The trade news has boosted safe-haven demand for the dollar and hit the high-beta currencies such as the Aussie and the Swedish crown," said Kamal Sharma, a London-based director of G10 FX strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The dollar, which tends to benefit when trade tensions flare up, rose further off one-month lows hit last week when a string of poor data suggested the conflict was inflicting a bigger toll on the world's biggest economy.

The greenback firmed 0.15% against a basket of currencies to 98.90, after weakening around 1% last week. It rose by more than 0.5% versus the Swedish crown and the Norwegian currency.

"Markets have a bit of a risk-off tone today, and risk-off is generally dollar positive," Stephen Gallo, head of FX at BMO Capital Markets, said, though he noted the dollar faced short-term headwinds.

Hedge funds have added to their massive long dollar positions, which rose in the latest week to a nine-week high, according to Reuters calculations and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday..

The euro remains out of favour, the data showed, with bearish bets on the currency climbing sharply.

The latest data appeared to justify the pessimism, with German industrial orders falling more than expected in August on weaker domestic demand - clear evidence that a manufacturing slump is pushing Europe's largest economy into recession.

The euro traded as low as $1.0964 <EUR=EBS> but held off 2-1/2-year lows of $1.0879 hit last Tuesday.

The Chinese yuan fell 0.3% to 7.13 per dollar in offshore trade. There was no onshore trading as China is still on a break for its national day. Gallo said the clouds over the dollar offered some support to the yuan.

"If things break down this week, I don't think you will see dollar/yuan above 7.20 on that headline," he added.

Other trade-exposed currencies such as the Australian dollar and the Korean won also fell, with the former losing a quarter percent and the won down 0.4%.

Sterling slipped 0.2% to around $1.23, with only a few weeks until the UK's scheduled exit from the European Union on Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jan Harvey)

By Sujata Rao

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar offers visas-on-arrival to six new countries
PU
07:27aU S DIPLOMATIC MISSION TO ITALY : Ambassador Eisenberg Remarks at 4th Annual Transatlantic Forum on Russia
PU
07:23aSoftBank-backed Oyo to raise $1.5 billion led by founder, existing investors
RE
07:17aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Suggest candidate for improved recovery award
PU
07:16aDollar breaks four-day losing streak on trade tensions
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aDollar breaks four-day losing streak on trade tensions
RE
07:15aUK retailers suffer worst September on record - BRC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIG PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
3GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ
4WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
5SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group