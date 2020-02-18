Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar climbs as weak German data dents euro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

The dollar rose on Tuesday to its highest in nearly three years against the euro, which was pressured by a German survey showing slumping investor confidence in Europe's largest economy.

The euro was 0.38% lower against the dollar at $1.0793, its first fall below the $1.08 level since April 2017.

On Tuesday, Germany's ZEW research institute said in its monthly survey that investors' mood deteriorated far more than expected in February, on worries the coronavirus would dampen world trade.

The survey added to expectations the German economy will lose more momentum in the first half as slumping exports keep manufacturers mired in a recession.

"The scale of the erosion in confidence potentially sets the stage from similarly poor results Friday when Germany and the euro zone issue preliminary PMI surveys," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Some economists fear the coronavirus, which started in China and is impacting both the global supply chain and Chinese demand, could result in weaker German growth in the first quarter.

The euro has lost around 3.7% of its value against the U.S. dollar this year, its worst year-to-date performance in five years.

Poor euro area data has boosted speculation that monetary policy will remain looser for longer than previously expected.

The U.S. economy has proved more resilient than the rest of the world, keeping the dollar at 4-1/2 month highs against a basket of currencies <=USD>. Other safe-haven assets such as the Swiss franc and Japanese yen have also benefited.

"Only when the virus issue dies down and the impact from all the stimulus around the world starts to become apparent, will we see downward pressure on the USD," Brad Bechtel, managing director, Jefferies in New York, said in a note.

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to issue minutes from its Jan. 28-29 meeting on Wednesday.

Speculators increased their net long dollar position in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

China's offshore-traded yuan fell 0.3% to an eight-day low of 7.0109 against the dollar.

Norway's crown, closely correlated with global growth and trade, plunged to a 19-year low of 9.3378 against the U.S. dollar. <NOK=D3>, down 0.8% on the day.

Against the greenback, the Australian dollar was 0.4% lower, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.78%. The risk-sensitive currencies were jolted lower as a production warning from Apple highlighted the mounting economic costs of the coronavirus and spooked investors across Asia.

Sterling was little changed on the day at $1.2997 after Britain's new finance minister said he would deliver the budget as planned in three weeks, while a broadly weaker euro also supported the British currency.

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.79% 319.32 Delayed Quote.10.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.20% 0.8863 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.32% 73.456 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.47% 1.04697 Delayed Quote.0.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.09% 0.65727 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.34% 0.66856 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.31% 1.94393 Delayed Quote.2.66%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.05% 1.6142 Delayed Quote.0.89%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.27% 7.0043 Delayed Quote.0.36%
WESTERN UNION COMPANY -1.51% 25.845 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:36pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
03:35pBernhard and ProStar announce national agreement with HealthTrust for Energy-as-a-Service solutions
SE
03:29pALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Exports of Alabama-made autos, aerospace parts rise in tough trade year
PU
03:23pOil near flat; virus impact offsets Libya supply disruptions
RE
03:23pOil near flat; virus impact offsets Libya supply disruptions
RE
03:22pOil near flat; virus impact offsets Libya supply disruptions
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pDollar climbs as weak German data dents euro
RE
03:13pDollar climbs as weak German data dents euro
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group