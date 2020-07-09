Log in
Dollar climbs from four-week low as U.S. stocks decline

07/09/2020 | 02:04pm EDT
A U.S. Dollar banknote

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

The dollar rallied from a four-week low on Thursday, as weaker U.S. stocks enhanced the currency's safe-haven appeal for investors following a surge in new coronavirus cases and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump's financial records.

The euro fell from a one-month high versus the dollar, while commodity currencies, which tend to rise when risk appetite increases, also slid against the greenback.

The dollar rally coincided with the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that a New York prosecutor can obtain Trump's financial records. But it did prevent, at least for now, the Democratic-led House of Representatives from obtaining the same records.

"The dollar over the last few weeks has been trading on risk-taking levels and taken on its role as a safe haven," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics in Florida.

"The Supreme Court ruling had a big impact on everything: the dollar rose, (Treasury) yields fell, and stocks got slammed. It puts some risk on Trump right now that something bad may come out," he added.

Earlier in the global session, the dollar struggled, with the Chinese yuan climbing to a four-month peak, as investors increased positions in Chinese stocks on growing signs of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Market sentiment turned, however, during the U.S. session. Another contributing factor, apart from the Supreme Court decision, was the renewed surge in COVID cases.

More than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported on Wednesday and U.S. deaths rose by more than 900 for the second straight day, the most since early June.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, a day after hitting a record closing high. The dollar continues to move in opposition to stocks and risk appetite.

Analysts believed though that despite losses, stocks should remain well-supported on dips.

"The risk backdrop should remain more or less positive for the foreseeable future, given the global fiscal and monetary policy setting," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

In early afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.3% to 96.741 <=USD>, after falling to a four-week low of 96.233.

The euro dropped 0.3% to $1.1291, not that far from a one-month high around $1.1371 hit earlier in the day <EUR=EBS> even after German export data failed to meet analysts' expectations.

The Chinese yuan soared to a four-month high of 6.9808 in the offshore market and was last little changed against the dollar at 6.9950 <CNH=EBS>.

Graphic: Yuan strengthens,

The dollar was flat against the yen at 107.25 yen <JPY=EBS> and was up 0.3% versus the Swiss franc at 0.9402 franc <CHF=EBS>.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.40% 74.617 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.01% 135.345 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.53% 78.924 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.26% 25744.2 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.43% 121.116 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.38% 1.12931 Delayed Quote.0.56%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.27% 0.8769 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
NASDAQ 100 0.65% 10731.133324 Delayed Quote.22.14%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.41% 10531.422211 Delayed Quote.16.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.12% 70.41 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
S&P 500 -0.56% 3152.16 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 6.99697 Delayed Quote.0.92%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.02% 107.252 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
RE
RE
