Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar declines as markets uncertain about Powell's speech in Jackson Hole

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Thursday, but moved within narrow ranges, as investors awaited a possible announcement or statement from the Federal Reserve at this week's Jackson Hole, Wyoming event to address the worsening global economic outlook.

Market participants said the Fed could announce a stimulus measure, or re-affirm the U.S. central bank's easing stance, a scenario viewed as negative for the dollar.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on Friday and some say he may clarify the Fed minutes released on Wednesday and deliver a dovish speech that would soothe market worries about the prospect of recession.

But Powell could also push back against expectations of aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts, especially after two Fed officials said they saw no need for easing at this time.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday the U.S. central bank currently does not need to deliver more stimulus to the economy after it cut rates for the first time in more than a decade last month.

"There is a risk that Powell, whose comments were laced with optimism after the last FOMC meeting, may downplay chances of a rate cut even though the market is fully pricing it next month," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy, at BK Asset Management in New York.

"That kind of ambiguity is kind of the reason why we're not seeing major upticks in trading ranges in the currency market."

The Fed's latest minutes confirmed a growing view U.S. policymakers are reluctant to launch a major rate-cutting cycle in the coming months, describing the July easing as a mid-cycle adjustment.

Fed policymakers were divided over whether to reduce rates but united in wanting to signal they were set on more cuts, minutes of the meeting showed.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York thinks Jackson Hole will provide an opportunity for the Fed to correct what he believes is a "communication mistake" in the minutes.

"With the rest of the world going negative in interest rates, the risk is for that scenario to happen in the U.S.," Moya said. "And if we don't see the Fed become a little more aggressive through no fault of the U.S. economy...they could see more pressure to deliver rate cuts."

In afternoon trading, the dollar slipped 0.2% against a basket of major currencies to 98.148 <.DXY>.

(Graphic: USD and trade weighted - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/5078/5035/USD%20and%20trade%20weighted.jpg)

The greenback also fell 0.2% against the yen to 106.41 yen, not far from last week's eight-month low around 105.05.

The euro, meanwhile, was little changed against the dollar, at $1.1086 amid an uptick in euro zone business growth.

Euro zone business growth picked up in August, as services expanded and manufacturing contracted at a slower pace. But trade war fears knocked future expectations to their weakest in over six years, a survey showed.

(Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 - http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html)

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.57% 71.909 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.90% 130.423 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.22% 80.021 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -1.05% 0.9044 Delayed Quote.1.47%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.21% 117.966 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.35% 0.9243 Delayed Quote.2.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.71% 67.74 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.17% 106.4 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise As Federal Reserve Officials Push Back Against Rate-cut Bets
DJ
03:38pS&P 500 stalls as U.S. employment, manufacturing data offset
RE
03:37pBig Banks Struggled With Fed Communications Ahead of July FOMC
DJ
03:36pIs the U.S. economy sinking or the strongest ever? For the Fed, no clear answer
RE
03:33pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : 2019 Agricultural Policy and Outlook Conference
PU
03:33pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : OABA Educational Trust Golf for Scholarships Outing Recap
PU
03:27pSouth Korea to scrap intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid dispute over history
RE
03:19pDollar declines as markets uncertain about Powell's speech in Jackson Hole
RE
03:19pDollar declines as markets uncertain about Powell's speech in Jackson Hole
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
4Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
5Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group