Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar dips against yen amid China, Italy woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 03:26am CEST
Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100-dollar banknote and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes depicting the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, are seen in a picture illustration in Beijing

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against the safe-haven yen in Asia on Tuesday on simmering anxiety about higher U.S. bond yields, the Sino-U.S. trade war and political turmoil in Europe.

The yen extended gains against the greenback to a fourth straight session, coming off an 11-month low of 114.55 yen per dollar reached on Thursday last week.

"The rise of U.S. Treasury yields is causing a correction of U.S. equity markets, which is typically a risk averse situation and causes the stronger yen," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

The dollar shed 0.2 percent to 113.04 yen on Tuesday.

Yamamoto said his view is that while the U.S. economy remains strong the correction of U.S. equity markets and the subsequent fall in dollar/yen should be short-lived.

"The fall of the dollar/yen, typically below 113, is a good chance to buy the dollar on dips," he said.

Against a basket of its rivals, the greenback was steady at 95.774, not far off a seven-week top of 96.127 hit last week.

Yields on 10-year Treasury paper were last at 3.2404 percent on Tuesday, just off a seven-year peak.

The euro traded at $1.1488, close to a seven-week low of $1.1457 reached during the previous session amid discord between Italy and the European Union over Rome's budget plans.

On Monday, the Italian 10-year bond yield rose more than 20 basis points to 3.626 percent, the highest since February 2014, while the country's stock market fell to its weakest since April 2017.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, speaking at a media conference with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Monday, denounced European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici as enemies of Europe.

Against the Japanese currency, the euro lost 0.15 percent to 129.95 yen, slightly above a near-four-week low of 129.49 yen reached overnight.

The Chinese offshore yuan traded slightly weaker at 6.9263 yuan per dollar after slipping about 0.35 percent overnight.

On Sunday, China's central bank move to inject more liquidity into the financial system, as policy makers stepped up support for the economy in the face of a dimming outlook amid the heated Sino-U.S. trade conflict

A senior U.S. Treasury official said on Monday the United States remains concerned about China's recent currency depreciation.

"U.S. yields are rising, whereas the Chinese authorities are trying to push down the Chinese yield. That's typically a stronger dollar/weaker renminbi situation," said Mizuho's Yamamoto.

"If the stimulus measures...by the Chinese authorities are regarded as positive for the Chinese economy, then it will support the renminbi," he said. "But at the moment, that's not the case."

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Daniel Leussink
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26486.78 Delayed Quote.7.15%
NASDAQ 100 -0.62% 7352.8231 Delayed Quote.15.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.67% 7735.9488 Delayed Quote.12.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01aOil prices steady after Iranian exports fall further
RE
03:56aAsia stocks at 17-month low as China lets yuan slip
RE
03:54aAsia stocks at 17-month low as China lets yuan slip
RE
03:43aTokyo Stock Exchange says system problems affecting some trades
RE
03:28aDollar dips against yen amid China, Italy woes
RE
03:26aDollar dips against yen amid China, Italy woes
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:06aEU nations divided on 2030 CO2 curbs for cars, vans
RE
03:04aIMF cuts world economic growth forecasts as import tariffs, emerging market issues bite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices steady after Iranian exports fall further
2SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. : SEATTLE GENETICS : Genmab and Seattle Genetics Announce Tisotumab Vedotin Data to Be ..
3DELTA AIR LINES : Air France KLM September passenger traffic rose 2.7 percent from last year
4PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Sale of Onshore Fields Opportunity Disclosu..
5FACEBOOK : Alphabet to shut Google+ social site after user data exposed

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.