Dollar dips as Canada and U.S. hold trade talks

09/12/2018 | 03:25am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a U.S. Dollar note

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Wednesday as Canada signaled it was ready to make a concession to the United States to resolve their talks over reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement, though lingering anxiety over U.S.-China trade tensions weighed.

China will ask the World Trade Organization on Tuesday for permission to impose sanctions on the United States in retaliation for Washington's non-compliance with a ruling in a dispute over U.S. dumping duties.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the greenback against six major peers, edged down 0.1 percent at 95.133 in early trading.

The dollar traded lower after two Canadian sources with direct knowledge of Ottawa's negotiating strategy said overnight Ottawa was ready to offer the United States limited access to the Canadian dairy market as a concession in negotiations to remake NAFTA.

Canada's protected dairy industry is a sticking point in NAFTA talks between the two countries. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland returned to Washington on Tuesday for talks aimed at rescuing NAFTA ahead of a looming Oct. 1 deadline.

A positive run on Wall Street also boosted the greenback, with the S&P 500 closing nearly 0.4 percent higher overnight.

Still, anxiety over the trade dispute between China and the United States - the world's top economies - kept many investors on edge.

China's offshore yuan traded 0.1 percent weaker at 6.8830 per dollar after slipping to a 2-1/2 week low of 6.8870 during the previous session.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D4>, seen as a proxy for global growth due to the nation's significant trade exposure to China, shed 0.3 percent to $0.7098.

The Aussie traded near a 2-1/2-year low of $0.7085 hit on Tuesday amid concerns Australia's exporters could suffer from any damage to the Chinese economy from a trade war.

An index for emerging market currencies <.MIEM00000CUS> was pinned near a 16-month low reached during the previous trading session.

"You can't deny that emerging markets have fallen and that has weighed on sentiment, and that has probably pushed a lot of flows to the U.S. and the dollar," said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo branch manager at State Street Bank.

"All of this emerging market turmoil on top of all of this trade uncertainty has really driven participants into the dollar and again, to some extent, the yen," he said.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.1595, while the pound <GBP=D4> also shed 0.1 percent to $1.3017, coming off a one-month high of $1.3087 reached on Monday as a rise in optimism over prospects for a Brexit trade deal with the European Union faded.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.14 percent to 111.49 yen.

(Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Daniel Leussink
