Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar down after another surprise Fed rate cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 06:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Photo illustration of one hundred dollar notes in Seoul

The dollar fell against a broad range of currencies on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve made another surprise interest rate cut and major central banks took steps to relieve a shortage of dollars in financial markets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates to a target range of 0% to 0.25% and said it would expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks.

Five other central banks also cut pricing on their swap lines to make it easier to provide dollars to their financial institutions facing stress in credit markets.

The moves come as policymakers try to respond to a brutal months-long sell-off in financial markets due to worries about the economic impact of the global spread of the coronavirus.

The dollar fell 1% to 107.00 yen <JPY=EBS> early on Monday in Asia in reaction to the Fed's move which was announced on Sunday evening U.S. time.

The greenback also fell 1% to $1.2418 per British pound <GBP=D3>.

Against the euro <EUR=EBS>, the dollar slid 0.7% to $1.1200.

The Fed, the Bank of Canada, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank also agreed to offer three-month credit in U.S. dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual.

The move was designed to bring down the price banks and companies pay to access U.S. dollars, which has surged in recent weeks as a coronavirus pandemic spooked investors.

The Fed already cut interest rates by half a percentage point on March 3 at an emergency meeting, the first emergency cut since the financial crisis in 2008, but that move failed to stem market volatility.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand joined in with a cut of 75 basis points to its rates, and speculation was rife the Reserve Bank of Australia would also ease.

The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> fell 1.3% to $0.5990, while the Australian dollar <AUD=D3> fell 1.2% to $0.6112.

By Stanley White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:02pGoldman cuts U.S. growth forecast for first and second quarter due to coronavirus
RE
07:00pJPMorgan halts stock buybacks, citing customer needs during coronavirus
RE
06:44pFed slashes rates, pulls out the stops to cushion coronavirus blow
RE
06:39pDollar down after another surprise Fed rate cut
RE
06:38pFed slashes rates, pulls out the stops to cushion coronavirus blow
RE
06:35pFed Takes Emergency Steps as Virus Pushes Economy Toward Recession
DJ
06:15pCoronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops -- Update
DJ
06:03pThe economic remedies for the coronavirus
RE
05:56pFederal Reserve statement - lowering federal funds rate to 0 to .25%
RE
05:56pNEW YORK FED FULL STATEMENT : Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : SOUTHERN GOLD : Operations Update
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Germany tries to halt U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Investors prepare for more market swings as virus spreads in the U.S.
4American Airlines cutting international flights by 75% amid demand collapse
5APPLE INC. : Apple, some U.S. retailers close stores to contain virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group