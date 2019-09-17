Log in
Dollar drifts lower ahead of Fed rate decision

09/17/2019 | 10:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Tuesday in choppy range-bound trading on the eve of an expected U.S. interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, but the greenback drew support from geopolitical tensions.

The dollar has fallen in three of the last four sessions, and is down so far this month.

Investors were also watching an overnight spike in dollar funding costs.

The overnight rate, or the cost for banks and Wall Street dealers to borrow dollars, surged to 10% on Tuesday, the highest since at least January 2003, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts attributed quarterly corporate tax payments and settlement of $78 billion in Treasuries supply for the spike on Monday in interest rates in the repurchase agreement (repo) market.

"This morning's funding squeeze has put some upward pressure earlier in the dollar, but that is not likely to be a longer-term driver," said Erik Nelson, currency strategist, at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

"We also have the Fed tomorrow and market participants are marking time ahead of the decision. So it's pretty much back and forth right now," he added.

Though investors expect a 25 basis points rate cut, some believe this may be the last rate cut for a while absent more evidence of a U.S. economic slowdown. Money markets are pricing in about an 80% probability of another rate cut by year end.

"If the Fed does cut 25 bps, then we think it will be the last time until we really do see signs of recession," Brown Brothers Harriman strategists said in a note.

Against a basket of its rivals <.DXY>, the greenback edged 0.1% lower to 98.541.

(Graphic: Dollar positions, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/6216/6147/USD%20positions.png)

Geopolitical tensions supported the dollar.

Though oil prices pulled back slightly from Monday's four-month highs, they remained about 15% higher than Friday's close on wariness that attacks on Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities could trigger a military response. [O/R]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he did not want to go to war but also said Washington was still investigating if Iran was behind the strikes.

The euro was up 0.3% at $1.1030.

Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.1% at 108.28 yen.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

