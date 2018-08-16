Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar eases, yuan gains on U.S.-China trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 05:55pm CEST
A money changer counts U.S. dollar banknotes at money change market in Herat province

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased off a 13-1/2 month peak on Thursday, while the Chinese yuan recovered from its weakest level since January 2017 on news China and the United States will hold a new round of trade talks later this month.

The development between the world's two biggest economies offered hope for investors who have been rattled by tit-for-tat tariffs between Beijing and Washington this summer.

Still, doubts persist over whether the talks would help the nations resolve their trade issues.

(China t
rade balance with the United States and the yuan:

"I would say I'm very cautious whether this next round of talks would go anywhere," said Kristina Hooper, chief global strategist at Invesco in New York. "But the market is looking for anything to hold on for a kernel of hope."

The dollar's pullback came while President Donald Trump praised its recent strength on Thursday, even though he had said a strong greenback puts U.S. exporters at a disadvantage.

"Money is pouring into our cherished DOLLAR like rarely before," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Thursday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC television a strong dollar was a sign of confidence.

At 11:43 a.m., the ICE index that tracks the greenback against six major currencies <.DXY> was down 0.18 percent at 96.518. It reached 96.984 on Wednesday, which was the highest since June 2017.

The yuan in offshore trading <CNH=EBS> gained 1.2 percent to 6.8630 per dollar, rebounding from Wednesday's 6.9587, its weakest level since Jan. 4, 2017, EBS data showed.

Market optimism was also stoked by a further recovery in the Turkish lira, whose four-day plunge spurred a flight out of other emerging market currencies and touched off a selloff in the euro due to fears about European banks' exposure to Turkey.

Turkey's lira rose for a third straight day, gaining 2.7 percent to 5.7917 <TRYTOM=D3> before a presentation by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to investors, but is still down 37 percent against the dollar this year.

The lira's bounce helped boost the Brazilian real <BRL=> and Mexican peso <MXN=D2> but did little for the Indian rupee <INR=> and South African rand <ZAR=>.

The euro <EUR=EBS> was up over 0.3 percent at $1.13855 after hitting a 13-month low of $1.13010 on Wednesday.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Albayrak on Thursday that Germany has an interest in an economically stable Turkey.

On Wednesday, Qatar pledged $15 billion in investments in Turkey, stoking the lira's recovery from a record low.

Concerns remain about President Tayyip Erdogan's policies to combat Turkey's double-digit inflation and his row with Washington over a U.S. pastor.

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in LONDON; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Richard Leong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.00% 80.783 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.79% 126.418 Delayed Quote.-6.80%
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) 0.51% 9.64117 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20pU.S. Housing Starts Bounced Back in July -- Update
DJ
12:16pPORTSMOUTH CITY COUNCIL : Free eco-driving course to Portsmouth businesses
PU
12:11pFHFA FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY : Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Refinance Volume Down in Second Quarter 2018
PU
12:06pLIVESTOCK, DAIRY, AND POULTRY OUTLOOK : August 2018
PU
12:06pPAKISTAN : 19 miners including rescue workers die in coal mine accident
PU
12:06pEURASIAN RESOURCES SARL : Magistrates Court withdraws arrest warrant previously obtained by the SFO for Benedikt Sobotka, Chief Executive Officer of Eurasian Resources Group
PU
12:06pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : EPA's E3 2019 Recognition Program and October 2018 Compliance Conference
PU
12:06pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : May 2018 U.S. Airline Traffic Data
PU
12:03pMexican minister says flexibility needed in NAFTA talks
RE
12:02pU.S. Housing Starts Bounced Back in July -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : France backs Canadian for Air France-KLM CEO job as board meets
4H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
5ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.