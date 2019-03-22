Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar falls vs yen as U.S. Treasury curve flashes warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:12pm EDT
U.S. dollar and British pound notes are seen in this picture illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar slid against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday as dismal U.S. manufacturing data fuelled worries about the wider economy, and bond yields signalled growing fears of a recession.

The dollar, however, rose against the euro as a much weaker-than-expected German manufacturing survey raised concerns that Europe's powerhouse economy may be slowing.

On Friday, the spread between three-month Treasury bills and 10-year note yields inverted for the first time since 2007 after U.S. PMI manufacturing data missed estimates. This inversion of the yield curve is widely seen as a leading indicator of recession.

"You have to take it seriously that it is a signal for slowing growth or a potential recession in the next 12 to 18 months. This is what the Fed looks at closely," said Sean Simko, head of global fixed income management at SEI Investments Co in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

The dollar was 0.88 percent lower at 109.82 yen. Japan is the world's biggest creditor nation and its currency benefits when Japanese investors repatriate funds in times of financial or geopolitical stress.

The dollar, which came under pressure after the Federal Reserve surprised investors on Wednesday by abandoning all plans to raise interest rates this year, found some relief from a weaker euro.

"March's flash PMIs add to evidence that GDP growth was subdued in the three largest advanced economies in Q1, with Germany continuing to take the brunt of the global manufacturing slowdown," Simon MacAdam, global economist as Capital Economics, said in a note.

The euro was 0.71 percent lower against the greenback.

"It helps to reinforce the idea that we are looking at a more meaningful and more widespread slowdown than markets had anticipated a few months ago," said Karl Schamotta, director of foreign exchange strategy and structured products at Cambridge Global Payments.

"What we are seeing is sort of a recognition that the Fed is reacting to deeper risks in the global economy," he said.

Sterling, weighed down by fears Britain could exit the European Union on March 29 without a deal in place, recovered overnight when EU leaders gave Prime Minister Theresa May a two-week reprieve to decide how Britain would leave.

The pound was 0.76 percent higher against the dollar.

The Canadian dollar weakened to an 11-day low against its U.S. counterpart as data supported the view of a slowing Canadian economy.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Chang)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : launches pilot phase of Adaptation Benefits Mechanism
PU
01:40pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Energy stakeholders call for new financing mechanisms to support off-grid and mini-grid connectivity in Africa
PU
01:40pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Two ICGA Members Awarded AgGrad's 30 Under 30
PU
01:29pChina's Xi looks to strengthen Italian ties, evokes ancient trade routes
RE
01:28pChina's Xi looks to strengthen Italian ties, evokes ancient trade routes
RE
01:26pSTOXX EUROPE 600 : Oil slips further from 2019 highs on demand worries
RE
01:26pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yield Curve Inverts For First Time Since 2007, Underlining Recession Worries
DJ
01:19pWall St. tumbles as weak factory data fuels slowdown worries
RE
01:18pBritain extends deadline to surrender EU carbon permits
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : plays down compliance issues after shares drop
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Trump - China trade deal likely; automakers can avoid tariffs with U.S. plants
4Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.