Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar favoured safe haven as funds flee virus fallout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 12:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100 dollar banknote and a Chinese 100 yuan banknote with late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China

The dollar was sucking up funds across Asia on Thursday after a steep and sudden slide in the Japanese yen called into question its safe haven status and spooked investors out of local assets.

Everything from the Australian dollar to the Indian rupee were under fire as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus drove money to the U.S. currency.

China reported a drop in new infections on Thursday, but scientists warned the pathogen may spread more easily than previously believed as two elderly passengers from a ship quarantined in Tokyo became the latest to die.

Even another rate cut from China could not steady the skittish mood.

"People are trying to get far away from the economic fallout that we might see from the coronavirus. You want your capital as far away from China as possible," said Chris Weston, Melbourne-based head of research at broker Pepperstone.

"The sentiment continues to be 'buy U.S. assets'," he added. "Some people are saying if you want a safe-haven currency in the portfolio you have U.S. dollars now, over the yen."

The yen's fall from grace began Wednesday when heavy and persistent selling drove the currency down against all its peers, many making the biggest moves seen in months.

A run of dire economic news out of Japan has stirred talk the country is already in recession and that Japanese funds were dumping local assets in favour of U.S. shares and gold.

As a result, the dollar celebrated its largest gain in six month to stand at 111.38 yen on Thursday, smashing a chart barrier around 110.30 that had held firm since last May.

The euro was also taking in the view at 120.21, having climbed 1.5% overnight for its best rise since mid-2017. The single currency had no such luck on the dollar and remained pinned at $1.0798.

The shift to all things American, saw the U.S. dollar climb 0.3% on the Chinese yuan to 7.0215 and the Australian dollar <AUD=D3> sink to 11-year lows at $0.6630.

"The critical thing to understand is the Yen weakness is not so much "Risk on" as it is Japanese asset managers heading for the Tokyo market exit in droves," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific Market Strategist at AxiCorp.

"With the USD inflow unyielding, its unclear what could stem this tide other than U.S. administration talking down the dollar."

U.S. President Donald Trump has long protested that the dollar was too strong and unfairly penalising U.S. business.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGGREKO PLC 0.82% 765.2 Delayed Quote.-8.10%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.36% 1.62265 Delayed Quote.0.93%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.06% 120.283 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.18% 0.8823 Delayed Quote.0.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:48aWhy Singapore's admired virus playbook can't be replicated
RE
12:28aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore, Thai lead declines as investors weigh virus impact
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aDollar favoured safe haven as funds flee virus fallout
RE
12:11aOil rises on supply woes; demand concerns from coronavirus ease
RE
12:10aOil rises on supply woes; demand concerns from coronavirus ease
RE
12:09aDollar favored safe haven as funds flee virus fallout
RE
12:09aShares of HNA affiliates rally after report of China bailout plan
RE
12:08aTrump economist says 'uncertainty' from trade disputes hit business investment
RE
12:01aChina cuts benchmark lending rate as economy struggles to shake off virus shock
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
2PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : 2019 Reserves Press Release
3UBS names ING boss Ralph Hamers as its new CEO
4China to take over HNA as coronavirus hits business - Bloomberg
5ALAMOS GOLD INC. : Alamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group