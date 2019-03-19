Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar finds footing as new trade worries boost safe-haven bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 10:58pm EDT
A trader shows U.S. dollar notes at a currency exchange booth in Karachi

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar rose against most of its peers on Wednesday as reports of renewed tension in U.S.-China trade negotiations supported safe-haven bids, although the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later due in the day limited the greenback's gains.

Against a basket of key rival currencies, the dollar was almost 0.1 percent higher at 96.454 as it managed to find its footing after hitting its lowest level since March 1 at 96.291 in overnight trading.

The index is still down 1.3 percent from a three-month high of 97.71 hit on March 7, on views the Fed will strike a dovish tone during its latest policy meeting.

The Australian dollar slipped a quarter of a percent to $0.7070 on a decline in 10-year bond yields and after Bloomberg reported that some U.S. officials expressed concern that China is pushing back against U.S. demands in trade talks.

"What has been priced out of global markets is the notion that we're going to see a negative resolution to the trade talks," said Chris Weston, head of research at foreign exchange brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"The last thing we need to see now is an increase in tensions that suggest there is a heightened probability that the U.S. are going to put their tariffs on that $200 billion trench at 25 percent," he added.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to travel to China next week for another round of trade talks with Chinese counterparts.

Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities, said he did not think market participants were expecting a quick resolution to the Sino-U.S. trade spot any time soon.

"For the time being, the market will keep reacting to the headlines as they come and go," he said.

Investors' immediate focus was on the Fed to see whether the central bank will affirm its commitment to "patient" monetary policy and for clues about the likely path of U.S. borrowing costs.

The Fed is due to make its rate announcement at 1800 GMT on Wednesday and is expected to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged.

Most currencies remain within well-trodden trading ranges before the Fed decision, as market participants were cautious after taking cues from U.S. data offering new signs the world's top economy is on a path of slower growth.

New orders for U.S.-made goods rose less than expected in January and shipments fell for a fourth straight month, offering more evidence of a slowdown in U.S. manufacturing activity, overnight data showed.

More positive signs were evident in Germany as a survey by the ZEW research institute indicated the mood among German investors improved more than expected in March, as a potential delay to Britain's exit from the European Union helped lift sentiment.

On Wednesday, the euro and the Japanese yen were both down against the dollar. The single currency was a shade lower at $1.1347.

The yen gave up about one-sixth of a percent to 111.60 yen per dollar. The greenback got some help from Japanese importers on a "gotobi" date - a multiple of five - on which accounts are traditionally settled.

Sterling was a shade lower at $1.3259. It had pared gains overnight on concerns that British Prime Minister Theresa May's request for delaying Brexit was running into complications with the European Union.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Daniel Leussink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aSome local, foreign firms eye Malaysia Airlines, PM says
RE
12:20aGREATER GEELONG CITY COUNCIL : Explore your horizons
PU
12:18aSome local, foreign firms eye Malaysia Airlines, PM says
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on report of possible trade talk friction
RE
03/19Asian shares slip from six-month high ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
03/19MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar-Thai No.2 Friendship Bridge to open on March 19th
PU
03/19Samsung Elec sees green shoots in China smartphone business - co-CEO
RE
03/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
2AMAZON.COM : Google announces browser-based streaming game service
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Music hits low pitch after first earnings report exposes costs
5FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.