Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar firm as caution on economic re-start returns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 09:24pm EDT
U.S. dollars and other world currencies lie in a charity receptacle at Pearson international airport in Toronto

The dollar found support on Monday and a rally in riskier currencies lost steam, as investors braced for more dire news on the fallout from the coronavirus and governments across the globe moved only cautiously toward an economic re-start.

Major currencies were mostly rangebound, though the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars and the oil-sensitive Canadian dollar led losses with falls of around 0.3%.

Oil, U.S. stock futures and Asian equities were also softer as caution took hold after two weeks of looking on the bright side.

"Hurdles facing optimists are very substantial," said Sean Callow, Westpac FX analyst in Sydney.

"We're three weeks into a quarter that globally looks as though it's going to be the worst in many decade. For us, while the momentum may be with risk appetite for a little bit longer, we think its very fragile and has to pull back very soon."

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> sat a cent lower than a one-month high hit last week at $0.6344. The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> was also on the back foot, but held at $0.6013 after stronger-than-expected first-quarter inflation.

Investors' preference for the dollar as a safe harbour also pushed euro, pound and yen a little lower. The euro was about 0.2% softer at $1.0858 and the pound retreated to $1.2477. The dollar rose 0.2% to 107.77 Japanese yen.

The week ahead brings U.S. monthly employment figures, eurozone survey indicators and quarterly growth in world-trade bellwether South Korea. None are likely to be easy reading.

The week is also crucial to the COVID-19 recovery as governments around the world make tentative steps toward easing lockdowns.

In the United States, where the death toll rose to more than 40,000 on Sunday, state governors have sparred with President Donald Trump over virus testing capacity and how quickly their economies can re-open.

Investors are also closely watching an announcement due in New Zealand at 0400 GMT as to whether its tough but curve-squashing restrictions are to be loosened or extended.

Britain is not considering lifting its lockdown, a senior minister said on Sunday, while leaders in Ireland and Canada have flagged long-lasting social distancing rules.

"We are coming into the eye of the storm," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"And as the market starts to focus less on virus headlines, or at least will be less sensitive to better news, we will focus more on the lasting effects on the economy and solvency."

China, which has suffered its first quarterly growth contraction since quarterly records began, is expected to cut its benchmark lending rate later on Monday.

The yuan was steady at 7.0711 per dollar in offshore trade.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Tom Westbrook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pTaiwan statistics agency downgrades growth this year to between 1.3 and 1.8%
RE
10:16pADB Provides $1 Million in Relief for Vanuatu After Cyclone Harold
PU
10:16pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Ventures Raises $50 Million, Exceeding Fund Capitalization Target
PU
10:12pJapan stimulus package boosted to $1.1 trillion due to cash payouts - draft
RE
09:40pChina cuts benchmark rate for second time this year, as widely expected
RE
09:36pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA, NIA to partner to attain 2020 rice prod'n target
PU
09:36pAIIB Approves USD170-M Loan to Improve Bangladesh Sanitation Infrastructure
PU
09:36pCOVID-19 impacts on Australian households (Media Release)
PU
09:31pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury and CBP Announce Deferment of Duties and Fees for Certain Importers During COVID-19 Response
PU
09:31pPlowing work a positive sign in agriculture
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..
2UK finance jobseekers increase 43% in first quarter, coronavirus impacts hiring
3BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO to Begin Accepting Applications for the EDC COVID-19 Relief Program
4MAROC TELECOM : MAROC TELECOM : PR-Q1 2020 Results 20/04/2020
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group