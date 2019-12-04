Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar firms above one-month lows on trade tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 03:20am EST
Man observes a board showing the Brazilian real-U.S. dollar and several other foreign currencies exchange rates in Rio de Janeiro

The dollar held firm above a one-month low against its rivals on Wednesday as uncertainty about the progress of trade talks between the United States and China fuelled demand for the greenback.

The dollar had come under some pressure this week as some decent eurozone data and surprisingly strong China survey figures raised hopes that the global economy will pick up traction next year and boost demand for non-U.S. currencies.

The greenback fell 1% in the first two days of the week, taking it to a one-month low versus its rivals before the latest headlines rekindled some safe-haven demand.

U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that he had "no deadline" for an agreement with China hurt sentiment as global trade frictions have already weakened world growth, with many economies struggling to find their footing.

"There is so much uncertainty with regards to trade and the economic outlook, and in that environment, investors are flocking to the currency which offers the highest interest rate and that is the dollar," said Morten Lund, a senior FX strategist at Nordea.

In early trading on Wednesday, the dollar edged up to 97.764, above a low of 97.644 hit on Tuesday, its lowest level since Nov. 11.

Market analysts said the dollar could only weaken substantially if U.S. economic data showed a sharp deceleration and expectations of rate cuts grew sharply. Money market futures are pointing to a rate cut of one quarter point by next July.

The Australian dollar was the biggest loser against the dollar <AUD=D3>, falling 0.5% versus the greenback after some disappointing third quarter growth data and retracing a cumulative gain of 1.5% in the last two sessions. [AUD/]

Elsewhere, the yen <JPY=EBS> stood at 108.60 yen versus the dollar on Wednesday, close to its strongest since Nov. 22.

The Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> was quoted at 0.9875 versus the dollar, near its highest level since Nov. 4.

Both the Japanese and Swiss currencies tend to be bought as safe-havens during times of uncertainty.

By Saikat Chatterjee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54aModest Orange dividend overshadows European mobile mast plans
RE
03:50aChina Merchants Commercial REIT raises $327.2 million in Hong Kong listing - sources
RE
03:38aEgypt to get $1.1 bln from ITFC to fund commodities imports
RE
03:34aHyundai Motor eyes thrust on electric vehicles in $52 billion investment plan
RE
03:24aSouth Africa's Taste Holdings loses second CEO this year as focus shifts to luxury
RE
03:20aDollar firms above one-month lows on trade tensions
RE
03:18aSouth Africa's rand steady as investors weigh GDP slide
RE
03:17aIVAN GLASENBERG : Glencore's Glasenberg says successor could be in place next year
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : profit doubles on higher demand in Poland, Czech Republic
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
5SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Posts Quarterly Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group