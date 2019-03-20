Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar flattened in rush to wager on Fed rate reversal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 07:34pm EDT
Illustration photo of a U.S. Dollar note

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The dollar nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve stunned markets by abandoning all plans to raise rates this year, a signal its three-year campaign to normalise policy might be at an end.

Investors rushed to price in the prospect of rate cuts later this year, while benchmark Treasury yields dived to their lowest since early 2018.

The Fed's swerve sent the dollar sliding to 110.67 yen, with its 0.6 percent loss overnight the biggest drop since the flash crash of early January.

The euro flew to a seven-week peak and was last trading at $1.1424, a world away from its recent low of $1.1177. That left the dollar down at 95.929 against a basket of currencies, having lost 0.5 percent overnight.

"Markets were universally poised for a very benign outcome and the Fed dutifully delivered, their message overall matching the most dovish of expectations," said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac.

"The median 2019 projection is for no hikes, a strong majority of 11 among 17 at zero; a dramatic shift from just two members looking for no Fed hikes in 2019 back in December."

It had previously tipped two hikes this year. The central bank also trimmed its forecasts for economic growth and inflation, while lifting that for unemployment.

Driving home the dovish shift, the Fed will now stop running down its balance sheet in September, some months earlier than many had expected.

Investors reacted by wagering the next move in rates would be down, with fund futures now implying around 11 basis points of easing by December.

Yields on two-year notes sank to 2.40 percent, dead in line with the effective funds rate, and five-year yields dropped even further to 2.33 percent.

The only solace for the dollar was that other central banks around the globe have also turned decidedly dovish in recent months as growth slowed pretty much everywhere.

That need for stimulus means many central banks will not want to see their currencies appreciate against the dollar, giving them reason to sound even more accommodative.

"The more cautious tone and downgraded U.S. economic outlook will limit dollar upside," said CBA senior currency strategist Joseph Capurso.

"However, with similarly soft economic growth outlooks elsewhere including Europe, China, Australia and Japan it is questionable whether the dollar will depreciate to any significant extent."

One currency with problems of its own was sterling, which retreated to $1.3192 after British Prime Minister Theresa May's request to delay Brexit until June 30 faced resistance from parts of the European Union.

Faring better was the New Zealand dollar as data on domestic economic growth came in firmer than many bearish investors had expected.

Strong household spending and business investment lifted gross domestic product 0.6 percent in the December quarter, helping the kiwi climb to a seven-week top of $0.6923.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Wayne Cole

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29pLevi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
RE
08:13pMorgan Stanley takes top spot in ranking of commodities banks
RE
08:10pUK firms expect to give 2.5 percent basic pay rise this year - XpertHR
RE
08:10pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australia and Papua New Guinea Sign Lombrum Joint Initiative MOU
PU
08:07pEU leaders to discuss ways to limit Chinese influence at summit dinner
RE
08:06pMicron sees memory chip recovery coming later in year, shares rise
RE
08:05pMFA MANAGED FUNDS ASSOCIATION : President and CEO Richard H. Baker Announces Retirement
PU
08:04pInside the Fed's balance sheet in four charts
RE
07:40pA CALL FOR A RENEWED, INCLUSIVE MULTILATERALISM : Latin America and the Caribbean at Forefront of New Forms of International Co-operation
PU
07:38pDollar flattened in rush to wager on Fed rate reversal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Levi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
2THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Desig..
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to post steepest profit fall in 13 years on games setback
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Correction to Miller Lite Bud Knight Article
5WORLDPAY INC : WORLDPAY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Inv..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.