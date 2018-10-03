Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar gains after strong ADP jobs data, Italy weighs on euro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 04:07pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: An Austrian central bank official displays new 100 euro banknotes in Vienna

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar gained on Wednesday as data supported the view that the U.S. economy is in strong shape and as concerns about Italy’s budget negotiations continued to weigh on the euro.

Private employers added 230,000 jobs in September, the most since February, according to the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday. That was more than economists’ expectations of 185,000 jobs.

The data is consistent with the Federal Reserve’s message last week and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank is “still very much committed to a gradual path when it comes to rate hikes going forward,” said Bipan Rai, head of North American foreign exchange strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

Powell on Tuesday hailed a "remarkably positive outlook" for the U.S. economy that he feels is on the verge of a "historically rare" era of ultra-low unemployment and tame prices.

The Fed last Wednesday raised interest rates as expected and said it foresees another rate hike in December, three more next year and one in 2020.

The dollar is outperforming as U.S. growth remains strong while economic data in other large economies including the eurozone has come in below expectations.

“One of the reasons we think why the dollar has been so bid in the last several months has been because the U.S. economy has been performing reasonably well, whereas we’ve seen a material slowdown in terms of data coming out of the eurozone and Japan and other large economies,” said Rai.

The euro is also being hurt by uncertainty surrounding Italy's debt, fiscal plans and future ties with Europe, which have unnerved markets and exacerbated tensions with other eurozone leaders.

The euro has been testing key technical support at $1.510-$1.508, which was a temporary low set in June.

“This MUST hold on a closing basis for an overall upside bias to remain intact,” Karen Jones, an analyst at Commerzbank wrote in a report on Wednesday.

A break below this level would be viewed as bearish and likely result in further weakness to around $1.13, said Jones, which was a one-year low reached in August.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Karen Brettell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Cabinet approves enhanced Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Rabi Crops of 2018-19 Season to be marketed in 2019-20 Season.
PU
04:58pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : African statisticians urged to take ownership of their data and use it for continent’s prosperity
PU
04:54pTSX inches up after financials, healthcare gain
RE
04:53pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Obtains $15,000 Penalty Through Settlement with Ronald L. Lemons
PU
04:43pSouth Africa's Liberty begins consultations on possible job cuts
RE
04:39pHonda takes 5.7 percent stake in GM Cruise self-driving unit
RE
04:39pHonda takes 5.7 percent stake in GM Cruise self-driving unit
RE
04:39pU.S. Services Business Activity Growth Slows in September--IHS Markit
DJ
04:37pHonda takes 5.7 percent stake in GM Cruise self-driving unit
RE
04:36pU.S. Nonmanufacturing Growth Hit Record in September
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
4ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent
5Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.