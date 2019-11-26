Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar gives back some gains from U.S.-China trade deal optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 03:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman counts U.S. dollar bills at her home in Buenos Aires

The U.S. dollar gave up earlier gains as some of the optimism over a U.S.-China trade agreement faded.

The U.S. currency had jumped to a two-week high against the safe-haven Japanese yen in Asian trading.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed issues related to phase one of a trade agreement and agreed to maintain communication on remaining issues.

On Monday, China's Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said the two countries were very close to a phase-one deal.

The dollar was last trading neutral at 108.96 yen <JPY=EBS>, after rising as high as 109.205, its highest since Nov. 12.

The euro was also flat versus the dollar at $1.1016 <EUR=EBS>, not far from the 11-day low of $1.1004 it reached on Monday.

The Chinese yuan -- the currency most sensitive to the U.S.-China trade war -- had risen to a one-week high of 7.0181 against the dollar, but was last trading at 7.0335 <CNH=EBS>.

"China and U.S. agreed on a framework to resolve their phase- one issue, which is just a way of saying that they did admin work," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

The next deadline for market participants to watch is Dec. 15, according to analysts. That is when the U.S. threatened to impose 15% tariffs on $160 billion of imports from China.

"China appears positive to the deal. The dollar could rise further to around 109.50 (yen) if U.S. officials will visit China," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Last week, the Chinese government invited Lighthizer and Mnuchin to Beijing for face-to-face talks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Overall, currency trading is slowing before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Traders are also increasingly pricing in tighter trading ranges for major currencies, based on implied volatilities.

One-month euro/dollar implied volatility has fallen to 4.15/4.40%, the lowest in five years. Three-month volatility fell to a record low of 4.4/4.6%.

The dollar/yen's three-month volatility also stood at 4.775/5.025%, the lowest since late April and near its historical lows above 4%. Three-month volatility on the Australian dollar dropped to a five-year low of 6.12/6.42%.

By Olga Cotaga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.24% 0.90209 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.09% 73.817 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.11% 1.0562 Delayed Quote.1.09%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.29% 0.67632 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.17% 0.6777 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.33% 1.89976 Delayed Quote.4.55%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.25% 140.238 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.15% 81.82 Delayed Quote.1.75%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. 0.76% 541.8 End-of-day quote.-0.88%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.07% 1.62546 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.01% 119.991 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.21% 0.9162 Delayed Quote.2.59%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.01% 69.88 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.66% 3360 End-of-day quote.30.94%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -1.69% 116 End-of-day quote.222.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.13% 7.034 Delayed Quote.2.48%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.08% 7.04 Delayed Quote.2.38%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.09% 108.919 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aSanlorenzo eyes valuation of up to 656 million euros in IPO
RE
04:09aAlibaba's Hong Kong shares rise 6.6% on debut in heavy volume
RE
04:08aAlibaba's Hong Kong shares rise 6.6% on debut in heavy volume
RE
04:00aFrance proposes 12.5% as minimum corporate tax rate under OECD reform
RE
03:52aTrade optimism lifts world stock markets
RE
03:51aTrade optimism lifts world stock markets
RE
03:40aIndonesia government wants more private sector investment in infrastructure - minister
RE
03:38aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $64.21 a barrel Monday, 25 November 2019
PU
03:30aJD COM : China forex regulator fines JD.com's Chinabank Payments for illegal forex transfer
RE
03:21aDollar gives back some gains from U.S.-China trade deal optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3PEUGEOT : Car parts maker Faurecia sees record profits in 2022, shares rise
4BOUGAINVILLE COPPER LIMITED : Bougainville mining expectations rise amid peaceful referendum
5CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group