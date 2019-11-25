Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar hits two-week high on yen, yuan up after China-U.S. trade call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 11:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman counts U.S. dollar bills at her home in Buenos Aires

A telephone call between top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators lifted the dollar to a two-week high against the yen while China's yuan edged up on Tuesday, due to optimism that the two sides will soon agree an interim deal to halt their trade war.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed issues related to a "phase one" trade agreement and agreed to maintain communication on remaining issues.

The dollar rose as high as 109.205 yen, its strongest in two weeks, before settling back at 109.01 yen to show a gain of 0.1% from the previous close.

The yuan also rose to 7.240 to the dollar <CNY=CFXS>, about 0.15% higher than the previous close.

"It wasn't like they agreed to the phase one deal. They just agreed to continue their talk. So some people appeared to have been caught in long position a bit too much," said Shingo Sato, director of forex at MUFG Bank.

"Still, the bottom line is, we just had additional support to back up optimism since last week on the trade deal," he said.

On Monday, China's Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said the two countries were very close to a "phase one" trade deal.

"China appears positive to the deal. The dollar could rise further to around 109.50 if U.S. officials will visit China," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Last week, the Chinese government invited Lighthizer and Mnuchin to Beijing for face-to-face talks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"Trading in the next couple of weeks will be all about the U.S.-China deal," said Daiwa's Ishizuki.

The euro softened to $1.1008, near the one-week low of $1.10035 touched on Monday.

Sterling traded at $1.2894 <GBP=D4>, supported by hopes that the ruling Conservatives could win a majority in the Dec. 12 election to end a hung parliament.

Against the euro, the British unit stood at 85.365 pence per euro, near a six-month high of 85.22 touched Monday last week.

The Australian dollar fetched $0.6772 <AUD=D4>, having touched a one-month low of $0.6768 overnight.

Despite rising hopes of U.S.-China trade deal, the Aussie has been pressured by a run of disappointing local economic data that has led investors to narrow the odds on another rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Overall, currency trading is slowing down ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Traders are also increasingly pricing in tighter trading ranges for major currencies, based on implied volatilities.

One-month euro/dollar implied volatility has fallen to 4.15/4.40%, the lowest in five years, while three-month volatility hit a record low of 4.4/4.6%.

The dollar/yen's three-month volatility also stood at 4.775/5.025%, the lowest since late April and near its historical lows above 4% while three-month volatility on the Australian dollar hit five-year low of 6.12/6.42%.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Sam Holmes)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.10% 0.90252 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.07% 73.91 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.01% 1.05585 Delayed Quote.1.09%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.03% 0.6757 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.08% 0.67807 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.07% 1.90178 Delayed Quote.4.55%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.00% 140.564 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.05% 81.89 Delayed Quote.1.75%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. 0.76% 541.8 End-of-day quote.-0.88%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.00% 1.62431 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.05% 120.056 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.02% 0.9142 Delayed Quote.2.59%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.08% 69.996 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.66% 3360 End-of-day quote.30.94%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -1.69% 116 End-of-day quote.222.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 7.0252 Delayed Quote.2.48%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.08% 7.0295 Delayed Quote.2.38%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.00% 108.999 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : releases final decision on Values of Customer Reliability methodology
PU
11:17pOil prices steady as U.S.-China trade deal talks seek breakthrough
RE
11:16pDollar hits two-week high on yen, yuan up after China-U.S. trade call
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13pDollar hits two-week high on yen, yuan up after China-U.S. trade call
RE
10:59pAlibaba and OneConnect take the top two positions in Blockchain Patents list and file IPO prospectuses on the same day
PR
10:25pAlibaba in solid Hong Kong debut, trades at small premium to New York
RE
10:23pAlibaba in solid Hong Kong debut, trades at small premium to New York
RE
10:13pIndonesia govt wants more private sector investment in infrastructure - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
3WH GROUP LIMITED : GOING WHOLE HOG: U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buying soars
4AMAZON.COM : Activist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group