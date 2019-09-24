Log in
Dollar hobbled by Trump impeachment inquiry, weak U.S. data

09/24/2019 | 08:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar wobbled on Wednesday, as the U.S. House of Representatives moved to open a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump while weak U.S. consumer confidence data heightened worries over the Sino-U.S. trade row.

Following reports Trump sought foreign help to smear Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House would initiate a formal inquiry, saying Trump appeared to have undermined national security and violated the U.S. Constitution.

The yen held firm at 107.09 yen to the dollar, having hit a two-week high of 106.96 the previous day. The safe-haven Swiss franc also rose to near three-week high of 0.9845 franc per dollar on Tuesday and last stood at 0.9859.

The euro, which was battered by weak euro zone economic data earlier this week, stood at $1.1017, off Monday's low of $1.0966.

Trump promised on Tuesday to release a transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid reports he withheld nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine as leverage to get Zelenskiy to launch a probe that would damage Biden.

Fighting a political battle at home, Trump's rhetoric on China turned harsh as he delivered a stinging rebuke to Beijing's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a "bad deal" in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

"Trump's speech was full of sensitive words for China - trade practices, currencies, freedom of religion and so on. It is not hard to imagine it will irritate China," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

"In the past China has reacted to U.S. pressure on trade by bringing down the yuan. It appears we are having that settings again," he said.

The offshore Chinese yuan traded flat at 7.1051 per dollar.

The dollar was also undermined by data showing U.S. consumer confidence <USCONC=ECI> fell by the most in nine months in September, far more than expected.

"Net-net, consumer confidence plunged in September which counts as a big surprise that may sidetrack the economic expansion that is relying on consumer spending to fuel growth," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Bank in New York.

"This unwelcome news on souring consumer spirits is a startling new development that could even bring more rate cuts later this year from the Federal Reserve," he said.

Elsewhere, the British pound was well-bid after the UK Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful in a further blow to his ambition to pull Britain out of European Union next month with or without a deal.

Still, market players saw no signs of a sustainable rebound as the events further deepened the uncertainty investors now attach to the currency.

Sterling changed hands at $1.2492 <GBP=D4>, not far from two-month high of $1.2582 set last week.

(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.13% 72.666 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.10% 133.513 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.15% 80.745 Delayed Quote.0.97%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.01% 0.8822 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.11% 117.805 Delayed Quote.-5.70%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.10% 0.9201 Delayed Quote.2.96%
MITSUI & CO LTD -1.37% 1830 End-of-day quote.10.88%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD -1.49% 2675 End-of-day quote.11.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.02% 67.588 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
SUMITOMO CORP 0.42% 1789 End-of-day quote.17.58%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.32% 3789 End-of-day quote.5.34%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -0.41% 4131 End-of-day quote.5.17%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 7.1114 Delayed Quote.3.48%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.02% 7.1137 Delayed Quote.3.13%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.07% 107.014 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
