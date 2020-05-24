Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar holds advantage as Hong Kong tensions test risk-wary investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 10:48pm EDT
A man displays US dollar notes after withdrawing cash from a bank in Harare

By Stanley White

The dollar edged higher against most Asian units on Monday as worries about a standoff between the United States and China over civil liberties in Hong Kong fuelled demand for safe-haven currencies.

The yuan and Australian and New Zealand dollars fell as risk-aversion hit foreign exchange markets.

Sterling was on the defensive after members of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party called for the resignation of an influential aide for breaking travel restrictions during the coronavirus lockdown.

A senior White House official has said Beijing's plan to impose a security law on the former British colony of Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions, which could worsen an already tense relationship between the world's two-largest economies.

"The biggest concern is the tension between the United States and China," said Takuya Kanda, general manager of research at Gaitame.com Research Institute in Tokyo.

"Things were already bad, and it is likely to get worse because of the Hong Kong security law. This supports risk-off trades, which is positive for the dollar and the yen."

The dollar traded at $1.0895 against the euro <EUR=D3> on Monday in Asia, close to its strongest in a week.

The dollar bought 0.9719 Swiss franc <CHF=EBS>, also close to a one-week high.

The greenback held steady at 107.65 yen <JPY=EBS>.

In onshore trade, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> eased slightly to 7.1372 per dollar, approaching a seven-month low hit on Friday.

Trading may be subdued on Monday with financial markets in Singapore, Britain and the United States are closed for public holidays.

China's proposed national security legislation for Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions and threaten the city's status as a financial hub, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of people who rallied on Sunday to protest Beijing's national security law.

Washington and Beijing are also at loggerheads over Chinese companies' access to advanced technology and criticism of China's response after the novel coronavirus emerged late last year in Hubei.

The threat of sanctions over Hong Kong risks a repeat of last year's damaging trade war between the United States and China.

The British pound <GBP=D3> was little changed at $1.2185. Against the euro, sterling traded at 89.44 pence <EURGBP=D3>.

Johnson has backed his senior adviser Dominic Cummings on Sunday, despite calls from within his own Conservative Party for the aide to resign.

Cummings, who is the architect of the 2016 campaign to leave the EU and widely considered to be Johnson's most influential strategist, came under pressure after reports he travelled to northern England from London during a nationwide lockdown in March when his wife was ill with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> gave up early gains to trade at $0.6537 as risk aversion offset optimism about the country's emergence from coronavirus lockdowns.

In New South Wales, which includes the city of Sydney, children returned to full-time face-to-face learning on Monday, allowing many parents to return to offices.

Australian states are pressing ahead with a three-stage plan to remove most social restrictions imposed by July.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> drifted lower to $0.6096.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.10% 0.91446 Delayed Quote.0.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.19% 70.402 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.06% 1.07147 Delayed Quote.2.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.06% 0.6356 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.15% 0.6536 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.11% 1.86322 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.11% 131.189 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.08% 76.984 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.00% 1.66555 Delayed Quote.4.36%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.89389 Delayed Quote.5.86%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.22% 117.275 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.18% 0.9027 Delayed Quote.1.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.14% 65.695 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.09% 7.1494 Delayed Quote.2.66%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.13% 7.1382 Delayed Quote.2.35%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.07% 107.699 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/24NEWCREST MINING : contributes to UNICEF's COVID-19 response in PNG
PU
05/24MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : 4th China International Tea Expo to be Held in Hangzhou on July 24-27
PU
05/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/24Japan to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 billion stimulus
RE
05/24Asian shares reverse early gains, eyes on China-U.S. trade relations
RE
05/24Asian shares reverse early gains, eyes on China-U.S. trade relations
RE
05/24Dollar holds advantage as Hong Kong tensions test risk-wary investors
RE
05/24Oil falls as U.S.-China tensions take toll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXIATA GROUP : Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports
2SHARP CORPORATION : Japan?s Uniqlo to make masks using underwear fabric
3Trade declines, but resources exports remain strong (Media Release)
4Economic arsenal 'sufficient' to support growth
5Rising 'private' exports build case for push
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group