Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar holds advantage as coronavirus fears weigh on markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman counts U.S. dollar bills at her home in Buenos Aires

By Stanley White

The dollar held onto gains on Wednesday as a resurgence of the coronavirus in the United States and the return of lockdowns in some countries boosted safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency.

Risk sentiment was also undermined after Federal Reserve officials expressed concern that rising coronavirus cases could harm economic growth just as stimulus measures start to expire.

The yuan fell slightly against the dollar, halting a two-day rally, after the Chinese central bank's daily midpoint for the currency was set at a weaker than expected level.

Other Asian currencies straddled narrow ranges as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatened a return of lockdown restrictions, leaving investors fretting about the mounting economic costs of the pandemic.

"The mood changes day by day, but the dollar looks to be supported for now as investors turn more cautious about the virus," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The Fed's comments on the economy sound sombre. There's reason to worry because it is hard to see when the virus will be brought under control."

The dollar traded at 107.58 yen on Wednesday following a 0.3% gain on Tuesday.

Against the euro, the dollar was quoted at $1.1278, also holding to a 0.3% gain from the previous session.

The greenback bought 0.9428 Swiss franc <CHF=EBS>, little changed on the day.

Sterling <GBP=D3> changed hands at $1.2554 and was quoted at 89.86 pence per euro <EURGBP=D3>.

The pound was near three-week highs as traders awaited British finance minister Rishi Sunak's announcement later on Wednesday of his next moves to prevent a wave of job cuts from damaging an already weakened economy.

Equities weakened and U.S. Treasury yields edged lower as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States pushed past 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, stoking fears that hospitals will be overwhelmed.

The United States has the highest known numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world.

Adding to the cautious tone, three Fed officials expressed concern that the surge in infections threatens to pinch consumer spending and job gains just as some stimulus programmes are set to expire.

One Fed policymaker pledged more support ahead from the U.S. central bank.

Some traders warn that the dollar could break out of its range against the yen because currency options are set to expire later Wednesday and Thursday.

The onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> eased slightly to 7.0200, pulling back from an almost four-month high reached on Tuesday amid speculation the People's Bank of China is trying to check the currency's gains.

While China's industrial output has recovered faster than most other countries, further expansion will be hard to attain without stronger, broad-based demand and a turnaround in exports.[CNY/]

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> was little changed at $0.6939 following a 0.4% decline on Tuesday. Sentiment for the Aussie has taken a hit after coronavirus lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia's second biggest city of Melbourne on Tuesday.

The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> was little changed at $0.6545.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSO HOLDING AG 2.55% 241.5 Delayed Quote.47.80%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.03% 0.94407 Delayed Quote.3.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.13% 74.654 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.04% 1.06038 Delayed Quote.1.93%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.08% 0.65415 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.11% 0.694 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -8.23% 2.9 End-of-day quote.-12.91%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.14% 1.80883 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.01% 135.046 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.10% 79.07 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. -0.15% 475.7 End-of-day quote.-13.98%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.06% 1.62439 Delayed Quote.1.51%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.89796 Delayed Quote.7.08%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.08% 121.268 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.05% 0.8758 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.15% 70.401 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.13% 7.0182 Delayed Quote.0.75%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.02% 107.55 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04aEU's Gentiloni wants Italy recovery plans by October - La Stampa
RE
01:56aDollar holds advantage as coronavirus fears weigh on markets
RE
01:48aFrench economy seen rebounding 19% in third-quarter, 3% in fourth-quarter - INSEE
RE
01:36aJapan's service sector sentiment rises 23.3 points in June
RE
01:17aMarathon Galveston Bay, Texas, refinery overhaul to finish in late July - sources
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12aOil edges lower as U.S. inventory build stokes supply fears
RE
01:01aThai financial system more vulnerable as pandemic hits economy - central bank minutes
RE
12:31aU.S. airlines to accept billions in federal loans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP. : SOFTBANK : Main events scheduled for Thursday, July 9
2WANG YI: The China-Arab Community with a Shared Future Is Taking Root and Sprouting
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong?s dollar peg - Bloomberg
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group