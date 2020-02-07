Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar holds firm before payrolls, virus fears undermine yuan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 12:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

The dollar held near a two-week high versus the yen on Friday on upbeat U.S. economic data ahead of a key jobs report, while the yuan eased and financial markets remained on tenterhooks as the death toll from a new coronavirus in China jumped yet again.

Sterling traded near a six-week low against the greenback and nursed losses against the euro, dogged by persistent worries about negotiations between Britain and the European union for a post-Brexit trade deal.

Recent upbeat U.S. economic data and China's stimulus steps gave traders some respite from heightened concerns about the new virus, though the uncertainty about the impact of the epidemic on global growth looks set to keep most investors risk-averse - at least in the short run.

"There is a perception that the U.S. economy will be less affected by the virus than China or other countries, so that is a factor for dollar strength," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"Risk-off trades could take a break because we won't know the true state of China's economy until we see data for February. There could be some big declines in the numbers for China and other Asian countries."

The dollar traded at 109.92 yen <JPY=EBS> on Friday in Asia, just below a two-week high hit earlier. For the week, the dollar was on course for a 1.5% increase versus the yen, which would be its biggest weekly gain since July 2018.

In the onshore market, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> fell 0.1% to 6.9787 per dollar. For the week, it was off 0.6% as Chinese financial markets took a battering after resuming trade on Monday following an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

In contrast, the offshore yuan was on course for a 0.3% gain this week, supported by central bank stimulus and Thursday's surprise Chinese announcement of tariff cuts on U.S. imports.

For now, the focus has shifted to the closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later on Friday, which is forecast to show job creation accelerated in January.

The mood for the dollar improved on Thursday after unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low and worker productivity rose.

Data earlier this week showing a rebound in U.S. manufacturing had also boosted the dollar's fortunes.

The U.S. optimism contrasts starkly with the jitters in Asia as investors count the human toll of the virus and try to measure how travel restrictions and business closures will impact activity in the world's second-largest economy.

The yen and the Swiss franc, two currencies sought as safe-havens, initially gained as the coronavirus epidemic unfolded last month, but both currencies reversed course this week.

Against the dollar, the Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> traded at 0.9745, headed for its biggest weekly decline since August 2019.

Sterling found itself on the backfoot as concerns about Britain's relationship with the EU following its exit from the bloc returned.

Investors are nervous that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a hard line in trade talks with the EU, which need to conclude before the end of the year to avoid a potentially disruptive break in trading relations.

The pound <GBP=D3> was little changed at $1.2937, close to the lowest since Dec. 25 and down 2% for the week.

Sterling <EURGBP=D3> traded at 84.88 pence per euro, on course for a 1% weekly decline.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> fell 0.2% to $0.6717 after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed growth forecasts in its quarterly economic outlook due to bushfires and the coronavirus.

The Aussie was still on course for its first weekly gain in six weeks, supported by the RBA earlier in the week raising the hurdle to further rate cuts.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.03% 0.89271 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.20% 73.783 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.08% 1.04129 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.01% 0.65433 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.15% 0.67149 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.92724 Delayed Quote.1.83%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.04% 142.204 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.04% 82.646 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.00% 1.63532 Delayed Quote.1.98%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.03% 0.84848 Delayed Quote.0.11%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.04% 120.667 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.03% 0.8867 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.16% 70.854 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.12% 6.9844 Delayed Quote.0.22%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.04% 6.9808 Delayed Quote.0.15%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.14% 109.878 Delayed Quote.1.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22aJapanese telco SoftBank posts 15% rise in third-quarter profit, hikes full-year forecast
RE
01:20aJapan's household spending slumps as sales tax, weather weigh
RE
01:18aOil rises on likely OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
01:18aHonda raises full-year group operating profit forecast on weaker yen
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aOil rises on likely OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
01:15aJapan lawmakers push govt for G7 talks on digital yen
RE
01:13aEAGLE CRUSHER : What Are Blow Bars and What Can They Do for You?
PU
01:12aFROM BLACK SWAN TO BUBBLE : as virus concerns fade, investors worry about a melt-up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
4TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
5XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group